Gaming PC issue - Micropauses and Stuttering in games


2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#270434 9-May-2020 20:29
Hi.

 

Got a bit of a puzzler on my hands.

 

Running a PC with 17-6700, 16GB of RAM, GTX1080, and have games installed on a WesternDigital SSD.  Win10 64bit.  It's getting a bit older, but still respectable enough that it can run modern games at 'Recommended' settings (eg: Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order)

 

However, games running off this SSD are having 'micropauses' and 'hiccups' that range from mildly annoying to downright gamebreaking.

 

I've run disk diagnostics (CrystalDiskInfo, HDSentinel) and they all report my drives are working fine.  I've installed the WesternDigital SSD monitoring tool, which insists the drive is working fine.  Windows10 doesn't report any defragmentation, and the drive is only about 33% used.

 

However, the micro-stuttering is still there.

 

It comes in two main forms:

 

1) Graphics will 'hitch' for half a second or so, typically when doing an action, but otherwise will be fine.

 

2) Sound will 'hitch' repeatedly for half a second or so.  But not all sound - the soundtrack for the game might hiccup, while the sound effects continue uninterrupted.  Happens in some games, but not others.

 

3) Possibly related, but the first time I load a game (eg: Star Wars Fallen Order), it takes a long time for the game to load.  About 5 mins.  Subsequent loads take place in about a minute flat.

 

It's driving me insane trying to diagnose the problem.  PC Diagnostic tools say everything is fine, when it's clearly not.  If it was just a single game doing this I could write it off as a game bug, but it's across multiple games.

 

I'm running to the end of my rope (and technical ability) trying to figure this out.

 

Any suggestions would be welcomed.  Thanks.

6249 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2479937 9-May-2020 20:34
Turn off Game Mode

https://www.techradar.com/amp/news/windows-10-users-should-turn-this-feature-off-now-for-better-gaming-performance 



2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2479975 9-May-2020 22:01
Thanks for the suggestion.

There was no improvement when turning Game Mode off.  Same problems persist - stuttering and freezes/hiccups in graphics and sound.

 
 
 
 


397 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2479976 9-May-2020 22:02
Sounds like something else running in the back ground. If you have 2 screens run Task Manager and keep an eye on CPU usage. 

 

It may be simply antivirus software, disk defrag going on or something.

