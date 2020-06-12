Im new to FPS in recent years so go easy, I dont know whats new or hot.



Im a WW2 historian and addict, so thats why this appeals. But is it simply too difficult to play multi player given people can use KB and mouse?



Would I be better off with COD, the latest is black Ops correct?



Not asking which is best as I can see everywhere that is a point of contention. It seems BF graphics are superior and its more realistic but COD is a little more arcade like but thats the appeal, you can rack up kills and drop bombs etc.



I do like the idea of getting in a Messerschmitt and evading the allies :-).



If I go BF V, is the EA Pass a good way to go, you still get all the patches as if you bought the game outright?



How much is COD and I presume there is no subscription based way to get it?



I had game pass for ages as the Mrs like Ori and I like some of the games.