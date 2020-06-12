Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Is BF5 too hard on Xbox console/controller vs Xbox + KB Mouse?


#272171 12-Jun-2020 16:16
Im new to FPS in recent years so go easy, I dont know whats new or hot.

Im a WW2 historian and addict, so thats why this appeals. But is it simply too difficult to play multi player given people can use KB and mouse?

Would I be better off with COD, the latest is black Ops correct?

Not asking which is best as I can see everywhere that is a point of contention. It seems BF graphics are superior and its more realistic but COD is a little more arcade like but thats the appeal, you can rack up kills and drop bombs etc.

I do like the idea of getting in a Messerschmitt and evading the allies :-).

If I go BF V, is the EA Pass a good way to go, you still get all the patches as if you bought the game outright?

How much is COD and I presume there is no subscription based way to get it?

I had game pass for ages as the Mrs like Ori and I like some of the games.

  #2503751 12-Jun-2020 16:24
Not helpful but I saw this today and it cracked me up

 

 

On topic though - I think the matchmaking algorithms pair you with people using controllers if you're using a controller yourself

