I have the steelseriries Arctis 5 2019 edition,not idea about the Plantronics.

with the Arctis 5, its as many reviews on youtube suggested, very comfy, I literally forgot I was still wearing them even no music was playing on the background.

for gaming on PC I think better as with USB connection, for FPS games you probably dont want to turn DTS 7.1 on as its doing more echo than make foot steps clear....

for Xbox, I haven't tried, not sure if I will......

I bought it just purely because of the price and comfyness.