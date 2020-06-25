I have spent much time looking and I can't find anything that will do this, but I am after something that will (preferably) log FPS and/or frametimes to an influxDB instance, or a (windows) command that will return FPS or frametime averages for the last second or so - or even instantaneous.

There are many options for logging to a file. That's not what I want. If I wanted that I know several solutions already. Yes I have considered parsing the log file as it runs and shoving the data into a DB but that's pretty ugly.

Anyone got any inspired ideas about how I could get FPS/Frametime from some command line utility?

(Nvidia 2070Super)

Cheers - N