Been running a Saitek x52Pro Joystick and Throttle combo for about a year. Works okay..few glitches but for the budget conscious - a good purchase. Am now looking to invest in a Thrustmaster Warthog stick and throttle setup but had to double check my google search as what I remembered costing about $750 to $800 now seems to cost $1000 to $1050 give or take. The increase in pricing seems to be in the last month or so.

Availability in NZ seems very low with PB tech and another company having head office stock.

Any ideas if this is a blip / supply and demand given the lockdown etc or have I missed a 20% increase in their product prices. I'm happy to wait if the price will likely drop back again.

Cheers

Ged