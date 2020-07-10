Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#272712 10-Jul-2020 19:19
Long story short, twins (B/G) turning 8 next month, looking at getting a Nintendo switch for them, the issue being which one to get them. I’ve already purchased the full version, however I’m now second guessing whether this is the best option for the two of them.

 

We could probably get them The lite one each, so no fighting over whose turn etc, or the full version shared between them. I’m picking the device is unlikely to be used much as a console on a screen

 

So a couple questions for those of you who have one or the other or both in their household :-)

 

1. Can they play “vs” each other Over wifi with both versions of the switch?

 

2. I’m assuming both will need a copy of the same game to do this, or can games be shared across devices if they all belong to the same account?

 

Any other thoughts or advice regarding this device would be greatly appreciated, my Console knowledge Extends only as far as the PS4 (and 5 when I can sneak one into the house without the wife knowing).

 

cheers

We have multiple switches and switch lites.

The switch lites are nice but I find it a bit small to hold and a bit hard on my eyes (being a glasses wearer). Size wise it's good for kids.

If I read correctly you already have a proper switch so getting a lite for the kids is a better idea. That's what we did. If you didn't already have one I'd suggest getting one the switch console so you can plug it into the TV.

Games wise you can share games but not at the same time. The games will check in online to see if you can play it (so you have to be online). If you go into the options there's a setting for default console for a profile. It's a bit of a hassle but it works.

I can recommend the Skull and Co cases for the switch lite. They are amazing and worth the money.



Thanks for that, kind of Cements what I was thinking: a lite each for the kids and the fulls sized for the lounge (or for Dad to play retro wrestling when it releases and legend of Zelda).

