Long story short, twins (B/G) turning 8 next month, looking at getting a Nintendo switch for them, the issue being which one to get them. I’ve already purchased the full version, however I’m now second guessing whether this is the best option for the two of them.

We could probably get them The lite one each, so no fighting over whose turn etc, or the full version shared between them. I’m picking the device is unlikely to be used much as a console on a screen

So a couple questions for those of you who have one or the other or both in their household :-)

1. Can they play “vs” each other Over wifi with both versions of the switch?

2. I’m assuming both will need a copy of the same game to do this, or can games be shared across devices if they all belong to the same account?

Any other thoughts or advice regarding this device would be greatly appreciated, my Console knowledge Extends only as far as the PS4 (and 5 when I can sneak one into the house without the wife knowing).

cheers