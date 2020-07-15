Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Xbox one-x wont connect to XBL on first start up


#272773 15-Jul-2020 10:17
So I've had this problem for a while now. No other devices are affected by it. Basically every time I turn on my one-x there's a 95% chance i'll have to reboot it again just to get it to connect to XBL. Constantly rebooting the xbox so soon after turning it on cant be good for the console so Id really like to fix this. Yesterday evening I finally got an error message to investigate. The Xbox said it couldn't connect to the DHCP server. I'm thinking maybe its an DHCP lease issues and could be a simple fix by fiddling with some settings in my router. Possibly giving the xbox a static IP could be the solution? What I don't get is why only the xbox is picking up on this DHCP problem and every other device on my network is fine. 




  #2523365 15-Jul-2020 10:24
On the times it doesn't connect, does it get an IP address (under network settings)?



  #2523371 15-Jul-2020 10:37
froob: On the times it doesn't connect, does it get an IP address (under network settings)?

 

 

 

Na. Nothing. Testing the connection is how I came across the DHCP error. 




