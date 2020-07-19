Hey Guys,



I need some help or advise on this matter as I am not much of a gamer.



My phone number is used or displayed on PS4 game called Call of duty modern war fare(i think) and some gamers keep calling my number which is really annoying.



I have contacted PS but they say my information is secure with them, but that is not the point as Its used by someone as their user id or contact phone number and random people keep calling me day and night. One of the nicer people gave me the above information and also told me to contact activision, the game producer?



So the games are hosted by PS or Activision on their site? If Activision, how do I contact them?



I have no idea where to go or look for this information so I was wondering if someone knowledgeable in this area could help me find who is doing this? It seems like they have the whole area code 04*****23



Maybe if you happen to be online and see something long the lines of a landline appear, you could provide me with this information?



Thanks in Advance.

