Hi GZers,

I'm a long time lurker first time poster.

I've been hearing good things about the new "Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout" craze so thought I'd check it out. I purchased on steam and the game loads up fine, but I've never once gotten past the "looking for players" screen. My character is forever falling with no other feedback (nothing ever coming up about numbers of players, and no connection timeout error), even after multiple restarts and waiting for a while in between.

I do know that there are known issues with the servers being overloaded etc. And there are status pages to check. At the moment it seems that the servers should be up and running.

Was curious of the experiences of other people in NZ playing this game, can't find much chatter about it in forums etc. Hard to know if it is a problem my end or what.

I have restarted my PC, and my router etc. No difference. I'm on 2D 100/20 fibre, using Google wifi mesh. All other internet connectivity seems fine.

Maybe I just need to be more patient. Will try again in a few hours.