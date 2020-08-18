I thought this might be an interesting thread for the discussion of Microsofts new Flight Simulator which gets released in a few hours.
I have been following the previews (videos) and watching some reviews. I am excited to try it.
100% looking forward to it. but current PC not up to the task so waiting for new AMD CPU series and new Nvidia (21xx or 30xx) series.
Performance will then help decide whats required to enjoy the game.
Been some great videos and it look stunning
Downloading now, there is a 90GB launch day download.
Looks amazing, but sadly wont be getting it until I win Lotto - this aging CPU may die just looking at it ;) Video card will be ok though...
Will be interested to see how it is on the xbox series X - information seems to suggest that it would be ok on that platform.
I don't have any PC that is up to the task and I don't play games, but, if it is ok on the Series X when it it released (in November), I may just upgrade the kids Xbox X to the series X.
My 9700K with 32GB memory and a 1080TI should be ok to run it at reasonable settings. In all honesty, I don't game much on my PC any more and am not intending on spending up large to accommodate this game.