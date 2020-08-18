Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGamingPS3 multiplayer kids games?


1852 posts

Uber Geek


#273366 18-Aug-2020 19:01
Send private message quote this post

Alright folks, courtesy of our lockdown-life i've dusted off my old game consoles early (although the PS3 is the only one working - sigh) and set it up in the toy room for my lads. They're 6 and 3 years old (but really 16 and 13 I reckon) and i'm keen to get them into some basic games. They've been fighting over playing Flower but as it's a single player game the fights can get a bit heated over the controller. 

 

Does anyone have any recommendations of multiplayer games they can play together? I was thinking about something like Mario Kart, but for the PS network obviously. The Wii won't turn on, and there's no way I trust them with my Gameboy just yet. 

 

I'm happy to pay for games that will have some longevity but really they have to be 2 player until I can figure out some form of schedule...

 

Any tips/hints/thoughts? 

Create new topic
333 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2543909 18-Aug-2020 19:14
Send private message quote this post

All the Lego saga (Harry Potter, Star Wars, Batman, DC/Marvel Superhero,..) are good fun and you can get them for cheap

4922 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2543912 18-Aug-2020 19:16
Send private message quote this post

Is crash team racing on ps3? It’s on ps4. Probably closest to mario kart.

Depends the type of game you want. Adventure, racing . Dancing singing.




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors and Bluetooth LE Sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4, Roku3, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host (Plex Server/Crashplan): 2x2TB, 2x3TB, 1x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 1xW2k8, 2xUbuntu 16.04 LTS, Crashplan, NextPVR channel for Plex,NextPVR Metadata Agent and Scanner for Plex

 
 
 
 


523 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2543916 18-Aug-2020 19:31
quote this post

LEGO games, little big planet 



1852 posts

Uber Geek


  #2543917 18-Aug-2020 19:33
Send private message quote this post

Crash Team Racing looks like a good start. Apparently it's on PS3 so that's good. I'll have a look on the PS Store. 

 

I tried one of the LEGO games earlier on my own and i'm not sure they're quite ready for them. They've never played any games before that require more than iPad tapping so want to start them out on something that's a very simple to get the hang of. I've got Sonic style platformers that I will get then started on individually but multiplayer is key for my sanity right now...

296 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2543931 18-Aug-2020 20:26
Send private message quote this post

EB Games has a good range of PS3 games for sale. Unfortunately not available from all stores. 

Create new topic




News »

Pre-orders for Huawei MateBook 13 open now
Posted 14-Aug-2020 14:26

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35

UFB hits more than one million connections
Posted 6-Aug-2020 09:42

D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi EasyMesh System series with new three-pack
Posted 4-Aug-2020 15:01

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21

Sony Alpha 7S III provides supreme imaging performance
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:11

Sony introduces first CFexpress Type A memory card
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:05

Marsello acquires Goody consolidating online and in-store marketing position
Posted 30-Jul-2020 16:26

Fonterra first major customer for Microsoft's New Zealand datacentre
Posted 30-Jul-2020 08:07

Everything we learnt at the IBM Cloud Forum 2020
Posted 29-Jul-2020 14:45

Dropbox launches native HelloSign workflow and data residency in Australia
Posted 29-Jul-2020 12:48

Spark launches 5G in Palmerston North
Posted 29-Jul-2020 09:50

Lenovo brings speed and smarter features to new 5G mobile gaming phone
Posted 28-Jul-2020 22:00

Withings raises $60 million to enable bridge between patients and healthcare
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:51


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.