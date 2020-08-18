Alright folks, courtesy of our lockdown-life i've dusted off my old game consoles early (although the PS3 is the only one working - sigh) and set it up in the toy room for my lads. They're 6 and 3 years old (but really 16 and 13 I reckon) and i'm keen to get them into some basic games. They've been fighting over playing Flower but as it's a single player game the fights can get a bit heated over the controller.

Does anyone have any recommendations of multiplayer games they can play together? I was thinking about something like Mario Kart, but for the PS network obviously. The Wii won't turn on, and there's no way I trust them with my Gameboy just yet.

I'm happy to pay for games that will have some longevity but really they have to be 2 player until I can figure out some form of schedule...

Any tips/hints/thoughts?