Have a LG Oled TV and was thinking it would be nice to use a xbox controller or similar to game from the couch console style from time to time

However I want to keep the PC in the other room. I have managed to get the TV and PC to see each other wirelessly via miracast so I get the PC screen on the TV.

However I dont see how a controller can be connected to the TV (USB cable or dongle?) and control the game - does it not have to be seen by the PC in the other room?

I dont have a controller to try at the moment. I did connect my Logitech K400 wireless keyboard to the TV and this works to control the TV functions/apps, but it won't work with the windows desktop.

For example I wanted to be able to run skygo from my PC, mirror it to the TV and have the K400 work within Skygo to change channels etc within Skygo without having to go back to the room with the PC to do it. I do have Skygo running on the TV but have to go back to the PC to change channels etc. Anyone done this sort of thing?