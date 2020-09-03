Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGamingUsing PC to game on Smart TV


66 posts

Master Geek


#275677 3-Sep-2020 14:08
Send private message quote this post

Have a LG Oled TV and was thinking it would be nice to use a xbox controller or similar to game from the couch console style from time to time

 

However I want to keep the PC in the other room. I have managed to get the TV and PC to see each other wirelessly via miracast so I get the PC screen on the TV.

 

However I dont see how a controller can be connected to the TV (USB cable or dongle?) and control the game - does it not have to be seen by the PC in the other room?

 

I dont have a controller to try at the moment. I did connect my Logitech K400 wireless keyboard to the TV and this works to control the TV functions/apps, but it won't work with the windows desktop.

 

For example I wanted to be able to run skygo from my PC, mirror it to the TV and have the K400 work within Skygo to change channels etc within Skygo without having to go back to the room with the PC to do it. I do have Skygo running on the TV but have to go back to the PC to change channels etc. Anyone done this sort of thing?

Create new topic
Banana?
5021 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2556368 3-Sep-2020 14:15
Send private message quote this post

The controller needs to be connected to the PC, not the TV.

 

If it can work wirelessly to the PC in another room (very doubtful) then all good.

 

Some bluetooth devices will work up to about 10m. Not sure about controllers and keyboards though.



66 posts

Master Geek


  #2556375 3-Sep-2020 14:34
Send private message quote this post

I have an older PC currently connected by HDMI to the Smart TV. Can I connect a controller to that and have the older PC networked to the gaming PC in the other room and do it that way?

 
 
 
 


1003 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2556382 3-Sep-2020 14:45
Send private message quote this post

juliant:

 

I have an older PC currently connected by HDMI to the Smart TV. Can I connect a controller to that and have the older PC networked to the gaming PC in the other room and do it that way?

 

 

If it is capable of interfacing with your controller over bluetooth/cord/whatever, and you can run some sort of game-streaming app from your gaming PC, maybe. That would be at the mercy of the latency of the connection in-between though. It will be much the same story with anything making a direct connection to your PC in the other room as well.

 

I haven't looked too much at it myself, but Nvidia's GameStream app is an option, albeit one requiring a Shield and compatible Nvidia GPU.

 

The easiest way by far would be to hook it up all up directly. I have used an Xbox controller over bluetooth with a PC hooked up to my TV to play games on Steam etc.

Create new topic




News »

Weta Digital advances visual effects and animation in the cloud with AWS
Posted 2-Sep-2020 17:09

Kiwrious lab-in-the-pocket kit designed for schoolchildren
Posted 28-Aug-2020 09:03

Fitbit introduces Sense, its most advanced health smartwatch
Posted 26-Aug-2020 10:14

Logitech introduces new line of vibrant gaming gear
Posted 26-Aug-2020 09:54

D-Link A/NZ adds two new intelligent AI-based camera solutions
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:52

NortonLifeLock launches Dark Web Monitoring as part of Norton 360 in New Zealand
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:33

Teletrac Navman launches next-generation AI-based telematics platform TN360
Posted 25-Aug-2020 10:19

New PS4 game encourages citizen scientists to virtually clean kiwi coastlines
Posted 24-Aug-2020 15:30

OPPO enters wearables market with new smartwatch
Posted 20-Aug-2020 12:29

D-Link A/NZ launches two next generation AX1800 and AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers
Posted 20-Aug-2020 11:59

Pre-orders for Huawei MateBook 13 open now
Posted 14-Aug-2020 14:26

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35

UFB hits more than one million connections
Posted 6-Aug-2020 09:42

D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi EasyMesh System series with new three-pack
Posted 4-Aug-2020 15:01

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.