CrashAndBurn

#275876 14-Sep-2020 21:24
Any recommendation for anything under $500? Cheaper the better as long as it does the job.

lNomNoml
  #2564082 14-Sep-2020 21:36
Neither, gaming chairs are not built to last and are not good for you, I've learned this the hard way, I'm currently looking at either of the following two:

 

https://discountoffice.co.nz/products/buro-roma-3-lever-high-back-chair?variant=15387095859263

 

https://discountoffice.co.nz/products/buro-aura-ergo-high-back-chair?_pos=1&_sid=5dafca8e2&_ss=r 

CrashAndBurn

  #2564090 14-Sep-2020 21:43
You reckon the 5 year warranty of the Secret Lab would at least give peace of mind?

 
 
 
 


lNomNoml
  #2564110 14-Sep-2020 22:04
That will just be the frame which is very standard, 

 

"Secretlab’s warranty commitments do not cover claims resulting from:
● wear and tear, or due to the aging of materials;"

 

When I said they are not built to last I was referring to the upholstery which usually gives out very quickly.

