dejadeadnz

For context, as an adult I've always been a mixed gamer who always had console(s) at home but did the majority of my most intense gaming on the PC. That's mainly because I considered the graphical abilities of the PC to be so vastly superior to what the consoles could deliver, wanting to leave the living room to GF/wife, and so forth.

But especially since the 1st lockdown I have barely gamed on the PC. I have a reasonably good system - i7-6700 and 1080 video card along wide a G-Sync 27 inch 1440p monitor. It still runs most games absolutely sweet on sensible high (or more) settings on 1440p, especially since I am more concerned with steady rather than high framerates and no screen tearing, which is where G-Sync comes in. Yet sitting so close to the screen and after buying two OLEDs (into which our PS4s are plugged) and seeing the differences that true blacks and HDR make (our previous TVs were hand-me-down 1080p oldies), I just don't enjoy PC gaming as much anymore. It's just way more comfortable to sit on a recliner and game on a TV using a console. And far few hassles and nod rivers etc to deal with.

Being a flight sim buff and not having kids/being in a position to spend some irrational money occasionally, I've been tempted to upgrade to a 3080. But for that to be worthwhile to me and bearing in mind my desire for the best graphics possible, I'll want to upgrade my monitor. The LG27GN950 if it ever has stock in NZ will be around $1600. Another $1600 or so for the video card.

$3.2K mainly for Flight Simulator and to play the odd RPG on uber settings. It's starting to get a bit steep even for an irrational spend.

Anyone else having similar thoughts?