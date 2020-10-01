Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGamingAnyone else finding themselves leaving PC gaming behind?
dejadeadnz

2377 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#277201 1-Oct-2020 14:39
Send private message quote this post

For context, as an adult I've always been a mixed gamer who always had console(s) at home but did the majority of my most intense gaming on the PC. That's mainly because I considered the graphical abilities of the PC to be so vastly superior to what the consoles could deliver, wanting to leave the living room to GF/wife, and so forth.

 

But especially since the 1st lockdown I have barely gamed on the PC. I have a reasonably good system - i7-6700 and 1080 video card along wide a G-Sync 27 inch 1440p monitor. It still runs most games absolutely sweet on sensible high (or more) settings on 1440p, especially since I am more concerned with steady rather than high framerates and no screen tearing, which is where G-Sync comes in. Yet sitting so close to the screen and after buying two OLEDs (into which our PS4s are plugged) and seeing the differences that true blacks and HDR make (our previous TVs were hand-me-down 1080p oldies), I just don't enjoy PC gaming as much anymore. It's just way more comfortable to sit on a recliner and game on a TV using a console. And far few hassles and nod rivers etc to deal with.

 

Being a flight sim buff and not having kids/being in a position to spend some irrational money occasionally, I've been tempted to upgrade to a 3080. But for that to be worthwhile to me and bearing in mind my desire for the best graphics possible, I'll want to upgrade my monitor. The LG27GN950 if it ever has stock in NZ will be around $1600. Another $1600 or so for the video card.

 

$3.2K mainly for Flight Simulator and to play the odd RPG on uber settings. It's starting to get a bit steep even for an irrational spend. 

 

Anyone else having similar thoughts?

Create new topic
 
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Secure your Windows, Mac or Android devices with Norton 360.
networkn
23262 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2577335 1-Oct-2020 14:56
Send private message quote this post

Yup, there are some specific games I play on PC only (and usually if they are PC only or PC first with a long delay, examples of which, would be Witcher 3, XCom)

 

Sometimes I game in my office where my PC is, as the game might be violent and I might occasionally get a chance to game during the day in the weekend when my kids are around. 

 

The console has many attractive qualities. Games usually just work (I'm looking at you Flight Simulator that I can't get working for 2 months!), my lazy boy is more comfortable, I am fortunate to have a huge screen, and great surround sound. PC gaming I get none of that despite having a decent screen and a decent spec PC. Also, as you mention, a "decent" gaming machine, is well over 2500 these days.

 

Console just works. It's seamless. Next Gen will have even greater benefits.

 

This is a difficult conversion as I have been a long time PC gaming fanboi with a LONG history of PC gaming. 

 

 

 

 

surfisup1000
4857 posts

Uber Geek


  #2577347 1-Oct-2020 15:17
Send private message quote this post

Hmmm, i bought the rtx3080.  The thing is, I'm not sure I will even use it much. If I ever get it of course. Amazing there is so much demand for a $1500 graphics card. 

 

Think maybe I bought it out of habit more than anything else haha. For whatever reason, I tend to play a game for 2 hours and then I'm bored. Although, MS flight simulator consumed about 5 hours of my time. 

 

I've also ordered the oculus quest 2 and ps5  -- looking forward to the new ratchet and clank and gta 6 if it is ever released (what is going on at rockstar???).  None of the ps5 launch titles interest me. but, at least I can have a play with the interface until ratched and clank is released. 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 


GV27
2352 posts

Uber Geek


  #2577358 1-Oct-2020 15:39
Send private message quote this post

I'm at the point where I just put Minecraft or GWYF on one screen and browse on the other when I get home these days. Rig isn't up to much else and upgrading would basically require a new everything. 

Create new topic




News »

Slingshot offering ugly-modem to help reduce e-waste in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2020 16:01

AWS launches new edge location in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2020 15:35

Amazon introduces new Echo devices
Posted 25-Sep-2020 11:56

Mad Catz introduces new S.T.R.I.K.E. 13 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Posted 25-Sep-2020 11:34

Vodafone NZ upgrades international submarine network
Posted 25-Sep-2020 09:09

Jabra announces wireless noise-cancelling airbuds, upgrade existing model
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:43

Nokia 3.4 to be available in New Zealand
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:34

HP announces new HP ENVY laptops aimed at content creators
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:02

Logitech introduce MX Anywhere 3
Posted 21-Sep-2020 21:17

Countdown unveils contactless shopping with new Scan&Go tech
Posted 21-Sep-2020 09:48

HP unveils new innovations for businesses adapting to rapidly evolving workstyles and workforces
Posted 17-Sep-2020 15:36

GoPro launches new HERO9 Black camera
Posted 17-Sep-2020 09:45

Telecommunications industry launches new 5G Facts website
Posted 17-Sep-2020 07:56

New Zealand ranks 3rd in world in GSMA index
Posted 15-Sep-2020 10:13

Trend Micro Security Suite adds web monitoring to prevent identity theft
Posted 14-Sep-2020 15:37


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.