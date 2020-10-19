So it's fast approaching the time I need to throw $90 at my kids' gaming habit and renew the PS Plus sub for the next year. And it's the same time I start thinking about why I couldn't have picked up a sub earlier in the year when it was on special.

Is there any particular time that the annual NZ sub is typically available at any form of a discount, and at which retailers (or Sony itself)?

I see fairly frequent references to discounts on the US or EU sub, but haven't got a discount off our one for a couple of years.

Thanks for any advice.