Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGamingPlaystation Plus sub deals for NZ - when and where?
jonathan18

4799 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#278487 19-Oct-2020 12:00
Send private message quote this post

So it's fast approaching the time I need to throw $90 at my kids' gaming habit and renew the PS Plus sub for the next year. And it's the same time I start thinking about why I couldn't have picked up a sub earlier in the year when it was on special.

 

Is there any particular time that the annual NZ sub is typically available at any form of a discount, and at which retailers (or Sony itself)?

 

I see fairly frequent references to discounts on the US or EU sub, but haven't got a discount off our one for a couple of years.

 

Thanks for any advice.

Create new topic
gehenna
6629 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2587689 19-Oct-2020 12:03
Send private message quote this post

I'd wait until PS5 is out and you can see what they're doing with online.  Every chance they'll change the commercial model for PS Plus to compete with Microsoft having included Gold in Game Pass Ultimate.

jonathan18

4799 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2587702 19-Oct-2020 12:25
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for that.

 

Our sub needs to be renewed on 17 Nov; is that going to be late enough, or if not do you think I should just get a one (or three?) month sub to tide over until then?

Create new topic





News »

Nanoleaf enhances lighting line with launch of Triangles and Mini Triangles
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:18

Synology unveils DS1621+Â 
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:12

Ingram Micro introduces FootfallCam to New Zealand channel
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:06

Dropbox adopts Virtual First working policy
Posted 17-Oct-2020 19:47

OPPO announces Reno4 Series 5G line-up in NZ
Posted 16-Oct-2020 08:52

Microsoft Highway to a Hundred expands to Asia Pacific
Posted 14-Oct-2020 09:34

Spark turns on 5G in Auckland
Posted 14-Oct-2020 09:29

AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors
Posted 9-Oct-2020 10:13

Teletrac Navman launches integrated multi-camera solution for transport and logistics industry
Posted 8-Oct-2020 10:57

Farmside hits 10,000 RBI customers
Posted 7-Oct-2020 15:32

NordVPN starts deploying colocated servers
Posted 7-Oct-2020 09:00

Google introduces Nest Wifi routers in New Zealand
Posted 7-Oct-2020 05:00

Orcon to bundle Google Nest Wifi router with new accounts
Posted 7-Oct-2020 05:00

Epay and Centrapay partner to create digital gift cards
Posted 2-Oct-2020 17:34

Inseego launches 5G MiFi M2000 mobile hotspot
Posted 2-Oct-2020 14:53








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.