GTX 1660 Super vs RTX2060
askelon

676 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#279525 21-Oct-2020 08:48
Im thinking I need up upgrade my old 960 but am rather undecided as to what to get.  I have seen I can get a GTX 1660 Super 6GB for around $400-$420ish from PB Tech and they have a RTX 2060OC for around $530.  I know both cards will perform perfectly fine but is it worth spending the extra $100 for the 2060?  

 

My general gaming consists of Warframe running in full screen windowed mode, 2560x1440 (yes I know its less than ideal but I need to switch screens etc on a very regular basis).  The 960 is running fine but the more they update the graphics engine the less details Im keeping on.  I dont really tend to play too many other games, the occasional (and very bad) run of league of legends, maybe some Diablo 3 and Destiny 2 (although both are currently uninstalled) and I may get back into Path of Exile again one day (tend to take a good break between my runs which last a couple of seasons).  

 

I 100% can guarantee I wont be spending any more money than that and Im fairly set on nvidia.  I have previously mainly used AMD cards but I found them lacking a little.  No idea if they still are these days.  I dont want a high end card.  Just something that runs and will last me a few years - the last one must be around 4 years old Im guessing.  

 

Brand wise I dont really care too much.  They all seem pretty equal these days but I may go with gigabyte.  

lNomNoml
1570 posts

Uber Geek


  #2589655 21-Oct-2020 09:14
I have a 980Ti and I'm waiting for 3000 series deals and to see what AMD is offering, honestly I wouldn't even look at 2000 series cards even if I was on 960, so my recommendation is to wait and see what AMD provide and deals on 3000 series cards. IF you really need to choose between those 2 look at video's like these and judge for yourself if you can justify the extra cost: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-SwF7vRewfQ 

 

Just a quick glance on that video and I would go RTX2060 hands down.

 

Good luck

askelon

676 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2589662 21-Oct-2020 09:36
lNomNoml:

 

I have a 980Ti and I'm waiting for 3000 series deals and to see what AMD is offering, honestly I wouldn't even look at 2000 series cards even if I was on 960, so my recommendation is to wait and see what AMD provide and deals on 3000 series cards. IF you really need to choose between those 2 look at video's like these and judge for yourself if you can justify the extra cost: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-SwF7vRewfQ 

 

 

I completely see where your coming from. I may or may not wait for a lower end 3000 series.  Ive been offered some good pricing on some 2060 supers and a 2070.  Theres no great rush though :).   

 
 
 
 


xpd

xpd
Im a pirate
10791 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2589665 21-Oct-2020 09:40
What CPU do you have ? Dont want to hit bottle necks.

 

 




askelon

676 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2589668 21-Oct-2020 09:44
xpd:

 

What CPU do you have ? Dont want to hit bottle necks.

 

 

 

 

Ryzen 5 2400.  Looking at upgrading the ram at the same time now ram is at a realistic price.  Going to chuck in another 16GB cause why not :)  

PsychoSmiley
86 posts

Master Geek


  #2589671 21-Oct-2020 09:51
I'd honestly sit on it for the moment. It's a bad time to be buying with new generations around the corner.

 

I'd work on the prospect of getting a 3060 series card or AMD equiv when they come out, or a 2060 second hand for cheaper.

