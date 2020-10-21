Im thinking I need up upgrade my old 960 but am rather undecided as to what to get. I have seen I can get a GTX 1660 Super 6GB for around $400-$420ish from PB Tech and they have a RTX 2060OC for around $530. I know both cards will perform perfectly fine but is it worth spending the extra $100 for the 2060?

My general gaming consists of Warframe running in full screen windowed mode, 2560x1440 (yes I know its less than ideal but I need to switch screens etc on a very regular basis). The 960 is running fine but the more they update the graphics engine the less details Im keeping on. I dont really tend to play too many other games, the occasional (and very bad) run of league of legends, maybe some Diablo 3 and Destiny 2 (although both are currently uninstalled) and I may get back into Path of Exile again one day (tend to take a good break between my runs which last a couple of seasons).

I 100% can guarantee I wont be spending any more money than that and Im fairly set on nvidia. I have previously mainly used AMD cards but I found them lacking a little. No idea if they still are these days. I dont want a high end card. Just something that runs and will last me a few years - the last one must be around 4 years old Im guessing.

Brand wise I dont really care too much. They all seem pretty equal these days but I may go with gigabyte.