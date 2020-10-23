Supreme Commander is a real-time strategy video game designed by Chris Taylor and developed by his company, Gas Powered Games. The game is considered to be a spiritual successor to Taylor's 1997 game Total Annihilation.



Supreme Commander: Forged Alliance is a stand-alone real-time strategy video game expansion to Supreme Commander, adding a 4th faction, new gameplay features, several new units for the three existing factions, and is further optimized for increased performance, in response to issues with the original.



Forged Alliance Forever is a community-driven project designed to facilitate online play for Supreme Commander: Forged Alliance. Complete with chat, matchmaking, replay vaults, tournaments and ever evolving balance.



If you want to experience Supreme Commander in its true glory together with thousands of other players of all skill levels, FAF is the place to be.



Join The Aus/NZ FAF Discord, official home of the ANZFAF clan. With over 600 players from Australia and New Zealand you'll never have trouble finding a lobbly full of locals. All players from Oceania and the greater Asia-Pacific are encouraged to join our discord.



NO MATTER WHERE YOU ARE IN THE WORLD anyone active during our busy hours with strong, low ping connections to most aussies/kiwis are ALWAYS welcome to play with us.



When everyone is in voice chat the bigger lobbies are especially awesome. We have 16 player matches most days of the week and regularly organize exciting tournaments



https://discord.gg/6E2sAHt