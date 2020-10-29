Well, looks like AMD is finally taking the fight to Nvidia with the RX 6900XT, 6800XT, and 6800.

Anandtech has a nice write-up as usual, but we will have to wait a few weeks to see any meaningful testing. Hardware support for ray-tracing is great to see, so it will be interesting to see how it stacks up to Nvidia's more mature product. I suppose it was not unexpected though, since it had already been announced that the XSX supports DirectX 12 Ultimate, but also cool to see a bit more about the RDNA2 arch powering both next-gen consoles as well.

Looks like next year might finally be the year to go completely Team Red.