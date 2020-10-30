Specs:

i5 8600k (not overclocked)

gigabyte 1060 windforce oc 6gb

550w psu

16gb ram

got the game a few months ago, started off fine but after a few weeks into it the game kept of crashing my pc. Now the crash is much more frequent, would crash mid game, loading screen into warzone, or when on the home screen for COD. Have run a few benchmarks for the cpu and gpu, both temps are fine and running benchmarks use to cause the pc to crash too but have undervolted the cpu and it has stopped but Warzone still causes crashes. Have tried re applying thermal paste to cpu, and resit all the components, changing in game graphics settings, prioritising the game to high, reinstalling gpu driver and nothing has given me a long term solution (game playable for a bit the crashes occur again).

Note: when on task manager with the COD game open, it would use up to 40-80% of the cpu (not sure if this is normal).