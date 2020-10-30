Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGamingHelp! COD Warzone causing my pc to crash and reboot!
panda123

151 posts

Master Geek


#279657 30-Oct-2020 13:15
Send private message quote this post

Specs:

 

i5 8600k (not overclocked)

 

gigabyte 1060 windforce oc 6gb

 

550w psu

 

16gb ram

 

 

 

got the game a few months ago, started off fine but after a few weeks into it the game kept of crashing my pc. Now the crash is much more frequent, would crash mid game, loading screen into warzone, or when on the home screen for COD. Have run a few benchmarks for the cpu and gpu, both temps are fine and running benchmarks use to cause the pc to crash too but have undervolted the cpu and it has stopped but Warzone still causes crashes. Have tried re applying thermal paste to cpu, and resit all the components, changing in game graphics settings, prioritising the game to high, reinstalling gpu driver and nothing has given me a long term solution (game playable for a bit the crashes occur again).

 

Note: when on task manager with the COD game open, it would use up to 40-80% of the cpu (not sure if this is normal).

Create new topic

xpd

xpd
Im a pirate
10808 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2593947 30-Oct-2020 13:49
Send private message quote this post

I'd be looking at reinstalling Windows just to eliminate it being a software issue. If still crashes, then either hardware related or really dodgy coding.

 

The latest drivers installed I take it? 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Blog         Free Games        Twitter      My TradeMe Goodies

 

Pirating in Sea Of Thieves

 

Coming Soon - BBS door games - all the classics!

 

 

panda123

151 posts

Master Geek


  #2593949 30-Oct-2020 13:52
Send private message quote this post

Yes, all drivers up to date. Reinstalling windows means I need to download all programs again?

Create new topic





News »

Huawei launches IdeaHub Pro in New Zealand
Posted 27-Oct-2020 16:41

Southland-based IT specialist providing virtual services worldwide
Posted 27-Oct-2020 15:55

NASA discovers water on sunlit surface of Moon
Posted 27-Oct-2020 08:30

Huawei introduces new features to Petal Search, Maps and Docs
Posted 26-Oct-2020 18:05

Nokia selected by NASA to build first ever cellular network on the Moon
Posted 21-Oct-2020 08:34

Nanoleaf enhances lighting line with launch of Triangles and Mini Triangles
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:18

Synology unveils DS16211+
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:12

Ingram Micro introduces FootfallCam to New Zealand channel
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:06

Dropbox adopts Virtual First working policy
Posted 17-Oct-2020 19:47

OPPO announces Reno4 Series 5G line-up in NZ
Posted 16-Oct-2020 08:52

Microsoft Highway to a Hundred expands to Asia Pacific
Posted 14-Oct-2020 09:34

Spark turns on 5G in Auckland
Posted 14-Oct-2020 09:29

AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors
Posted 9-Oct-2020 10:13

Teletrac Navman launches integrated multi-camera solution for transport and logistics industry
Posted 8-Oct-2020 10:57

Farmside hits 10,000 RBI customers
Posted 7-Oct-2020 15:32








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.