Signed up with Runescape to give it a go..... is it still worth spending time in ?
On the dodgy side, within 12 hours of my signing up, I had attempted sign-ins on my new account from India. Is their accounting system safe ? :D
Signed up with Runescape to give it a go..... is it still worth spending time in ?
On the dodgy side, within 12 hours of my signing up, I had attempted sign-ins on my new account from India. Is their accounting system safe ? :D
XPD^ / DemiseNZ
Blog Free Games Twitter My TradeMe Goodies
Coming Soon - BBS door games - all the classics!
Keep calm, and carry on posting.