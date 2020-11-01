Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGamingRunescape - still worth playing ?

xpd

xpd

Im a pirate
10807 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#279688 1-Nov-2020 18:40
Send private message quote this post

Signed up with Runescape to give it a go.....  is it still worth spending time in ?

 

 

 

On the dodgy side, within 12 hours of my signing up, I had attempted sign-ins on my new account from India. Is their accounting system safe ? :D

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Blog         Free Games        Twitter      My TradeMe Goodies

 

Pirating in Sea Of Thieves

 

Coming Soon - BBS door games - all the classics!

 

 

Create new topic

Stu

Stu
Hammered
5518 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2595975 1-Nov-2020 19:29
Send private message quote this post

Runescape is still going? I remember this from when my son played it when it first came out. Must be nearly 20 years ago!?




Keep calm, and carry on posting.

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12623 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2595980 1-Nov-2020 19:53
Send private message quote this post

I'm not sure anything will kill it. Suppose it depends on your playing style, if your game to play with like 99% bots, go hard!




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

Create new topic





News »

Vodafone enables 5G roaming - for when international travel comes
Posted 30-Oct-2020 15:03

Spark awards funding to Kiwi businesses in 5G funding initiative
Posted 30-Oct-2020 14:58

Huawei launches IdeaHub Pro in New Zealand
Posted 27-Oct-2020 16:41

Southland-based IT specialist providing virtual services worldwide
Posted 27-Oct-2020 15:55

NASA discovers water on sunlit surface of Moon
Posted 27-Oct-2020 08:30

Huawei introduces new features to Petal Search, Maps and Docs
Posted 26-Oct-2020 18:05

Nokia selected by NASA to build first ever cellular network on the Moon
Posted 21-Oct-2020 08:34

Nanoleaf enhances lighting line with launch of Triangles and Mini Triangles
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:18

Synology unveils DS16211+
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:12

Ingram Micro introduces FootfallCam to New Zealand channel
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:06

Dropbox adopts Virtual First working policy
Posted 17-Oct-2020 19:47

OPPO announces Reno4 Series 5G line-up in NZ
Posted 16-Oct-2020 08:52

Microsoft Highway to a Hundred expands to Asia Pacific
Posted 14-Oct-2020 09:34

Spark turns on 5G in Auckland
Posted 14-Oct-2020 09:29

AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors
Posted 9-Oct-2020 10:13








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.