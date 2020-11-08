I'm guessing it overheated (the latest Minecraft update was really stretching it) - but it gave no on-screen "shutting down" warnings like it says here https://support.xbox.com/en-US/help/xbox-360/console/power-button-blinks-red
My alternative theory is that it overheard me mention that I pre-ordered the Series X, and my betrayal stabbed it right in the heart.
I'm not ready to give up on it just yet though. If anyone still remembers how they've dealt with a red dot issue on the 360 Slim - care to share?