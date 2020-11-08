Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Xbox 360 Slim red dot of death
#279781 8-Nov-2020 13:24
After 7 years of faithful service my Xbox 360 Slim has finally decided to give up the ghost and went blank with a red dot of death while the kids were playing Minecraft.

 

 

I'm guessing it overheated (the latest Minecraft update was really stretching it) - but it gave no on-screen "shutting down" warnings like it says here https://support.xbox.com/en-US/help/xbox-360/console/power-button-blinks-red

 

 

My alternative theory is that it overheard me mention that I pre-ordered the Series X, and my betrayal stabbed it right in the heart.

 

 

I'm not ready to give up on it just yet though. If anyone still remembers how they've dealt with a red dot issue on the 360 Slim - care to share?




Hello, Ground!

  #2599914 8-Nov-2020 14:02
I sent mine in for a repair given it was a known issue and Microsoft had a repair programme.  That is likely long since passed though.

