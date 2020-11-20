I remembered how back when I was a PC Gamer is used to have this Momo ForceFeedback Steering wheel and played Need for Speed Underground - how much fun that was. Now I have a PS5 so I want to invest in a steering wheel similar to the one I had many years ago.

MightyApe only gives me a very expensive option for $697.00 if I want force feedback which is a bit steep for me. There is a wheel for $199 but it says it "only" vibrates.

Can either of you guys recommend something else, or is the cheaper version good enough for a casual gamer like me or is there anything in the pipeline especially for the PS5?

Thank you in advance.