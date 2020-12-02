Hey I'd like to talk to some proactive gaming peeps please.



One of my long-term clients wants to expand his entertainment venue into hosting a new level of gaming tournament, bringing eGames into the public eye as an attractive & highly entertaining event then evolving the product into a cornerstone staple of the local (& eventually international) gaming calendar.



We have a highly experienced & hugely respected team, established infrastructure, powerful marketing channels & a world-class venue. We have the initiative, desire & the drive to get this done.



What we don't have is the specific gaming industry experience required to ensure that we can translate a winning formula that's had substantial social impact on NZ's live music scene into a successful, long-term eGames series. Guidance, assistance, direction, partnerships - there's no proposal, offer or opinion I don't want to hear.



We need influential people in key positions who want to grow the local gaming Industry in a pubkicly-accesible way. I don't know who you are, but I do know that there's not many better places to look than right here on Geekzone.



People who know the people I'm looking for - please pass this post on. We're looking to make something that's good for everyone involved.



