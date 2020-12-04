Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Nintendo repairs - through retailer or Nintendo?
#280262 4-Dec-2020 19:37
One of our Nintendo switches has developed a hardware issue. It should be covered by warranty.

On the Nintendo Australia website (which includes NZ) there is a basic web form to fill in which literally just gives a print out to send in with the device.

Anyway in terms of return cost, it says at the end of the "process";

Please note that you will be responsible for the costs associated with forwarding the product to Nintendo.

I thought that was a bit cheeky especially since it should be under warranty. There is also threat of assessment costs etc. I was kind of expecting a shipping label as I have done before with Xbox.

Just curious if anyone has dealt with Nintendo before?

Alternatively should I just take it back to the retailer?

  #2616493 4-Dec-2020 21:51
Yep,

 

just be prepared to explain to them their obligations under the Consumer Guarantees Act. Either they won't know, or they will pretend they don't know.




  #2616499 4-Dec-2020 22:22
Just take it back to the retailer and they will send away for you.

  #2616508 5-Dec-2020 01:04
Last week I took my Switch Lite (purchased this year) to my retailer (Noel Leeming) for repair due to a faulty battery. They sent it to Nintendo AU's service centre and I most likely will be getting a replacement unit. It was an easy process and there are no fees involved. They said it would take about 2 weeks. Would recommend going back to your retailer for a streamlined process. Remember to back up your save data just in case :)



  #2620954 13-Dec-2020 16:38
Just following up on this.

Went to post to Nintendo Australia but NZ post wanted $68 becuase it has a bettery in it - was originally going to cost ~$35.

Decided to drop off with the retailer instead. They handled it really well.

One interesting thing was the guy said it may not be covered under warranty since it was purchased ~13 months ago. I'm sure it won't come to it but that's a bit odd that the retailer would say that given its less than 3 weeks over the 12 months - I did mention it was a Christmas present from 2019 so it hasn't even seen 1 year of use but he said it's fr the purchase date.

He also mentioned 8-10 weeks because the service centre is playing catch up.

  #2620956 13-Dec-2020 16:55
When they say it's not covered under warranty, just reply to them that's okay because it is under the consumer guarantees act.




  #2666615 2-Mar-2021 09:20
Update on this;

 

Unit was repaired and returned to the local Warehouse yesterday. No charge.

 

Even though this took 10 weeks to get repaired, I was actually really impressed by the Warehouse repair process as you can track it online and they send emails/texts as progress occurs.

