One of our Nintendo switches has developed a hardware issue. It should be covered by warranty.
On the Nintendo Australia website (which includes NZ) there is a basic web form to fill in which literally just gives a print out to send in with the device.
Anyway in terms of return cost, it says at the end of the "process";
Please note that you will be responsible for the costs associated with forwarding the product to Nintendo.
I thought that was a bit cheeky especially since it should be under warranty. There is also threat of assessment costs etc. I was kind of expecting a shipping label as I have done before with Xbox.
Just curious if anyone has dealt with Nintendo before?
Alternatively should I just take it back to the retailer?