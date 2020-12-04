

Just following up on this.



Went to post to Nintendo Australia but NZ post wanted $68 becuase it has a bettery in it - was originally going to cost ~$35.



Decided to drop off with the retailer instead. They handled it really well.



One interesting thing was the guy said it may not be covered under warranty since it was purchased ~13 months ago. I'm sure it won't come to it but that's a bit odd that the retailer would say that given its less than 3 weeks over the 12 months - I did mention it was a Christmas present from 2019 so it hasn't even seen 1 year of use but he said it's fr the purchase date.



He also mentioned 8-10 weeks because the service centre is playing catch up.