I’d have to agree with this not being a practical idea. No issue with it being cool tech, it’s pretty amazing to get a game going in browser.



Practically support from network infrastructure just isn’t there and won’t be for a long time. There is a limited audience who can take advantage of cloud gaming services.



As for game file sizes, would you believe this is for older hardware support? The game is intentionally large so as to avoid decompression overhead as well as hard drive seek times. CoD 2019 is the most notable game that does this with a total install size floating upwards of 200GB.