So, I was pondering, with the release of Cyberpunk and the huge variance in the scores, what sort of things are important to be included in a review for you?

I prefer my reviews out of 10.

Do you like it when a game gets scored down because it's buggy, even if it's unbelievably amazing otherwise?

Do you have any review sites, youtubers or otherwise that you trust, or particularly like?

I like it when areas of the game like graphics, sound, fun levels are broken down and addressed.

I also like it when a reviewer states other games they played similarly that they enjoyed to give context. I prefer reviewers who don't like particular genres, to just skip them. I think larger review sites with multiple reviewers like IGN do tend to cover this stuff better.

Thoughts?