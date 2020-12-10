Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGamingWhat makes a good review?
networkn

27291 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#280354 10-Dec-2020 10:30
Send private message

So, I was pondering, with the release of Cyberpunk and the huge variance in the scores, what sort of things are important to be included in a review for you?

 

I prefer my reviews out of 10.

 

Do you like it when a game gets scored down because it's buggy, even if it's unbelievably amazing otherwise?

 

Do you have any review sites, youtubers or otherwise that you trust, or particularly like?

 

I like it when areas of the game like graphics, sound, fun levels are broken down and addressed.

 

I also like it when a reviewer states other games they played similarly that they enjoyed to give context. I prefer reviewers who don't like particular genres, to just skip them. I think larger review sites with multiple reviewers like IGN do tend to cover this stuff better.

 

 

 

Thoughts?

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton Secure VPN helps secure private information using bank-grade encryption when using public Wi-Fi on your PC, Mac, or mobile device.
Deamo
125 posts

Master Geek


  #2619251 10-Dec-2020 10:50
Send private message

I don't generally look at reviews, when I do, I'll give more weight to a review that doesn't boil everything dow to a score or award.. i find that meaningless.

 

Agreed providing context is important. I also want to know of any in game bugs or issues they had getting the game to start, including what the dev is doing (if anything) about them.

 

Reviewers that don't enjoy the genre I think provide a useful experience (some can be awful), particularly when it's a genre that I wouldn't normally play. In my experience some of the overwhelmingly positive reviews feel like they gloss over things, simply because they play a lot of those games, and write the reivew with the expectation that anyone looking knows about the common complaints in the genre.

 

I'd mainly want an overview, like "this is what it's about", "these are the mechanics", "i liked ..", "i didn't like ..", etc.

 

Totalbiscuit's first impression series was a good exmaple of the style i like.

Senecio
1501 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2619362 10-Dec-2020 12:34
Send private message

I will often use Metacritic.

 

 

 

What I like about it

 

  • It's an aggregator so you get many different reviews in one place
  • Using the Metascore helps to eliminate the complete duds from those worth looking into
  • It also combines user reviews as well as critics. I often find critic reviews too favourable, users are much more honest, particularly on bugs
  • All my media reviews in one place. Games, Movies, TV and Music.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 