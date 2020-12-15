meatshield87

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Oculus Rift S Troubleshooting (anyone got a spare set in Akl)
#280436 15-Dec-2020 09:31
I'm really at the end of my tether cable here and was wondering if anyone had a Rift S gathering dust and would let me try out their interface cable or headset! Or even just telling me about your experience... Explanation below...

 

 

 

So over a year ago now I bought a Rift S and was completely taken with it. No lightboxes, no unnecessary cables and stands hanging about the room and just generally no fuss. After trying it out I knew inside out tracking was how I wanted to do my VR. I bought a bunch of games, took it down south for the holidays as it was easy to run off my laptop etc but it's always had intermittent problems connecting with the Oculus app. 

 

 

 

Every time I go to use it I end up unplugging, re-plugging, waiting, restarting both the software and my computer or any combination of those actions in different orders to attempt to get the software to give me the greenlight to use the headset. Sometimes this takes 10 minutes, sometimes it takes over an hour of various different steps and Oculus support has been totally useless in helping. I've tried everything from rolling back the firmware and freezing Oculus's connection to the internet via blocking it's connection to Oculus's servers. Annoyingly it always seems to work with a complete uninstall of the oculus software and some deleting of related files. I would put this down to obvious software incompatibility with my hardware but it's the same story on the three computers that I've tried it on. It always works first time until the computer is turned off or the headset is disconnected. 

 

The errors it flashes up are "oculus software restart required" "usb not working" "display port not connected" It's very similar to this article here: Oculus update bricked the Oculus Rift S: here is how to fix your VR headset by Jose Antunes - ProVideo Coalition

 

 

 

More than anything I just want to know if anyone on GZ has one that's either working or having similar problems to me! I've pretty much given up on the thing and don't feel comfortable selling it as I know it will work for whoever buys it only once and then the cycle of frustration will begin. My partner has even banned me from trying to get it working now because of the frustration involved, even Beat Saber isn't worth it.

  #2621684 15-Dec-2020 09:35
Virtual Reality Rental New Zealand - Hire, Rent VR in NZ 

  #2621697 15-Dec-2020 10:02
Definitely an option. I actually did a job where I interviewed Aliesha Staples and she offered me to bring it in and have a look/borrow a cable but I am pretty sure she was just being polite =D

 

 

 

Ideally I wouldn't pay 89 dollars to diagnose a problem especially when a 100+ cable is potentially the solution. Maybe I should try asking them and or Staples if we can work something out that doesn't involve a full on rental.

  #2621941 15-Dec-2020 12:11
Thanks @gehenna!

 

@meatshield87 If you send me an email through the VR rental website I'll see what I can do to help with renting just a cable :) Unfortunately it's a universal issue with Rift S it seems, I recommend unplugging them when turning off a PC, then once the PC is on and the Oculus software open, plugging in the USB, then waiting a few seconds for the LED above the lenses to go white, then plugging in the DisplayPort. That should work 100% of the time, without the need to unplug and replug it in again. If it's not, that would likely be a cable issue yes.

 

 




  #2621951 15-Dec-2020 12:32
This gives some more reliability but still only works some of the time 😞 I've also found making sure that EVERY other program running in the background such as peripheral programs like Razer Synapse are totally closed can increase the chance of it working.

 

I'm about ready to give it away if the cable doesn't work and maybe get a Reverb G2 🙃

  #2621960 15-Dec-2020 12:38
Puts hand up for when it's "given away"




  #2621966 15-Dec-2020 12:41
@meatshield87 Yeah that does sound like something more unusual is weird, but it'll be interesting to see if it works every time with a different cable.

 

The Reverb G2 does have amazing visuals, but I wouldn't personally recommend it for Beat Saber, the tracking isn't as good as Oculus. The Quest 2 with Oculus Link, Vive Cosmos Elite (must be the elite, not the regular one) or Vive Pro are all great choices for fast games like Beat Saber though.




  #2621994 15-Dec-2020 13:38
It's not a USB bandwidth issue? I have the original Rift and I recall some people having issues with older motherboards struggling to provide what the Rift needs over USB.

 

My motherboard is high end with plenty of 3.1 ports

