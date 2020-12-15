meatshield87

I'm really at the end of my tether cable here and was wondering if anyone had a Rift S gathering dust and would let me try out their interface cable or headset! Or even just telling me about your experience... Explanation below...

So over a year ago now I bought a Rift S and was completely taken with it. No lightboxes, no unnecessary cables and stands hanging about the room and just generally no fuss. After trying it out I knew inside out tracking was how I wanted to do my VR. I bought a bunch of games, took it down south for the holidays as it was easy to run off my laptop etc but it's always had intermittent problems connecting with the Oculus app.

Every time I go to use it I end up unplugging, re-plugging, waiting, restarting both the software and my computer or any combination of those actions in different orders to attempt to get the software to give me the greenlight to use the headset. Sometimes this takes 10 minutes, sometimes it takes over an hour of various different steps and Oculus support has been totally useless in helping. I've tried everything from rolling back the firmware and freezing Oculus's connection to the internet via blocking it's connection to Oculus's servers. Annoyingly it always seems to work with a complete uninstall of the oculus software and some deleting of related files. I would put this down to obvious software incompatibility with my hardware but it's the same story on the three computers that I've tried it on. It always works first time until the computer is turned off or the headset is disconnected.

The errors it flashes up are "oculus software restart required" "usb not working" "display port not connected" It's very similar to this article here: Oculus update bricked the Oculus Rift S: here is how to fix your VR headset by Jose Antunes - ProVideo Coalition

More than anything I just want to know if anyone on GZ has one that's either working or having similar problems to me! I've pretty much given up on the thing and don't feel comfortable selling it as I know it will work for whoever buys it only once and then the cycle of frustration will begin. My partner has even banned me from trying to get it working now because of the frustration involved, even Beat Saber isn't worth it.