

The game was never ready to begin with. They picked a date and it ruined them, with they should have stock to a 'when it's done' approach. Last gen runs poorly, next gen version MIA. Even if it works you have hacked together civilian and traffic AI to hide voids as an example. The latter the AI can't deal with a traffic block so it simple unloads the stopped cars with you turn your back. There is some good videos on both.



The game has potential and I think they'll manage a No Man's Sky if they knuckle down but it's absolutely not done from my understanding.



And no I haven't played it because I'm in the camp of waiting months to iron things out and release a next gen version. I cbf'ed with the pc version atm.