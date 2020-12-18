Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sony pulls Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation store
JaseNZ

#280507 18-Dec-2020 20:24
Well that must have been pretty bad for it to be yanked and refunds issued.

 

https://www.bbc.com/news/business-55359568




Stu

  #2624103 18-Dec-2020 20:37
I was reading that somewhere late this afternoon. Sony must be getting a few too many complaints. If it is that bad, good on them.




Dunnersfella
  #2624104 18-Dec-2020 20:38
Desperate to release.

 

Even more desperate now they have to give people their money back...

 

I'm picking the stories about staff getting bonuses if meta-critic reviews were high meant that no one wanted the product to be smashed on-line. I do admit that I've put the game back on the shelf for a bit so the bugs can be ironed out / my XBox Series X to arrive.

MaxineN
  #2624105 18-Dec-2020 20:41
Stu: I was reading that somewhere late this afternoon. Sony must be getting a few too many complaints. If it is that bad, good on them.

 

 

 

Both last gen consoles can't hit their target frame rates even with dynamic resolutions. Lots of crashes and missing features. It looks worse than the PC version even at low settings. I actually hope that Microsoft follow suit.

 

 

 

I haven't had a fantastic experience either on PC. It has a lot of game breaking issues and a lot of frame rate issues. At an hour and a half I refunded on Steam.

 

 




JaseNZ

  #2624123 18-Dec-2020 22:06
At least they pulled it and did not just release some half arsed bug fix.

 

Not a gamer myself but they must have had a lot of complaints.




gehenna
  #2624125 18-Dec-2020 22:14
It's only really playable in it's fully realised form on PC.  They need to draw a line in the sand and forget about last gen console support.  There's so much they need to remove to make it run without lag that it's not worth even playing it on last gen at that point. 

networkn
  #2624133 18-Dec-2020 23:06
gehenna:

 

It's only really playable in it's fully realised form on PC.  They need to draw a line in the sand and forget about last gen console support.  There's so much they need to remove to make it run without lag that it's not worth even playing it on last gen at that point. 

 

 

It pains me to say it, but I agree, last gen isn't going to be worth putting together, the compromises are so significant. I have parked mine on the shelf reluctantly until they get it to next gen console status, and I hope they compensate those who haven't demanded refunds.

 

They know they screwed the pooch, and they only care about one thing right now, fixing their broken reputation. It's quite a fall from grace, and the comments from the CEO made it quite apparent, they know.


PsychoSmiley
  #2624134 18-Dec-2020 23:27
The game was never ready to begin with. They picked a date and it ruined them, with they should have stock to a 'when it's done' approach. Last gen runs poorly, next gen version MIA. Even if it works you have hacked together civilian and traffic AI to hide voids as an example. The latter the AI can't deal with a traffic block so it simple unloads the stopped cars with you turn your back. There is some good videos on both.

The game has potential and I think they'll manage a No Man's Sky if they knuckle down but it's absolutely not done from my understanding.

And no I haven't played it because I'm in the camp of waiting months to iron things out and release a next gen version. I cbf'ed with the pc version atm.



gehenna
  #2624160 19-Dec-2020 00:20
I feel bad for CDPR staff who are being impacted by terrible leadership decisions. There's no way they aren't crunching like mad to get fixes shipped, on top of all the crunch of the last year to get this semi working version out the door. It's madness.

MaxineN
  #2624161 19-Dec-2020 00:45
gehenna:

It's only really playable in it's fully realised form on PC.  They need to draw a line in the sand and forget about last gen console support.  There's so much they need to remove to make it run without lag that it's not worth even playing it on last gen at that point. 


But it really isn't either. I've encountered a number of problems before even going past the one hour mark. A friend of mine has had much worse. It's also just damn right unoptimised. Number of tweaks and unofficial mods raised some performance but it still runs terrible.

I suppose the benefit is that I can experience 60 fps on a 6 year old flag ship GPU and a ryzen 2600 at 1920x1080 at the lowest and a 6 year old console can't crack 30 at its target resolution (which is 1600x900 source is digital foundry) and with a dynamic resolution it drops below 720p.




richms
  #2624269 19-Dec-2020 10:27
Really annoyed that they kept going with it for last gen. Obviously hampering current gen console performance since its not even a current gen version yet. I don't really care if it runs like trash on antique hardware. Should have stopped supporting that once it was clear that the new consoles would be out before launch of it.




