Well that must have been pretty bad for it to be yanked and refunds issued.
Well that must have been pretty bad for it to be yanked and refunds issued.
Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man
Desperate to release.
Even more desperate now they have to give people their money back...
I'm picking the stories about staff getting bonuses if meta-critic reviews were high meant that no one wanted the product to be smashed on-line. I do admit that I've put the game back on the shelf for a bit so the bugs can be ironed out / my XBox Series X to arrive.
Stu: I was reading that somewhere late this afternoon. Sony must be getting a few too many complaints. If it is that bad, good on them.
Both last gen consoles can't hit their target frame rates even with dynamic resolutions. Lots of crashes and missing features. It looks worse than the PC version even at low settings. I actually hope that Microsoft follow suit.
I haven't had a fantastic experience either on PC. It has a lot of game breaking issues and a lot of frame rate issues. At an hour and a half I refunded on Steam.
Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.
Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.
At least they pulled it and did not just release some half arsed bug fix.
Not a gamer myself but they must have had a lot of complaints.
Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man
It's only really playable in it's fully realised form on PC. They need to draw a line in the sand and forget about last gen console support. There's so much they need to remove to make it run without lag that it's not worth even playing it on last gen at that point.
gehenna:
It's only really playable in it's fully realised form on PC. They need to draw a line in the sand and forget about last gen console support. There's so much they need to remove to make it run without lag that it's not worth even playing it on last gen at that point.
It pains me to say it, but I agree, last gen isn't going to be worth putting together, the compromises are so significant. I have parked mine on the shelf reluctantly until they get it to next gen console status, and I hope they compensate those who haven't demanded refunds.
They know they screwed the pooch, and they only care about one thing right now, fixing their broken reputation. It's quite a fall from grace, and the comments from the CEO made it quite apparent, they know.
gehenna:
It's only really playable in it's fully realised form on PC. They need to draw a line in the sand and forget about last gen console support. There's so much they need to remove to make it run without lag that it's not worth even playing it on last gen at that point.
Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.
Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.
Really annoyed that they kept going with it for last gen. Obviously hampering current gen console performance since its not even a current gen version yet. I don't really care if it runs like trash on antique hardware. Should have stopped supporting that once it was clear that the new consoles would be out before launch of it.