Looking at this for gaming / video editing as a 120Hz Ryzen 7 4800H 32/512GB RTX2060 (2099nzd). $300 less than Lenovo Legion 15. Feels more risky as seems new to NZ and only one agent, yet a good price. Any experience with this product? Asus TUF 15 great performer yet noisy and mediocre screen sRGB and nit brightness.