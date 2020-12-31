Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
SFX100 DIY motion simulator
ScuL

#280641 31-Dec-2020 01:26
Kia ora all,

 

It's been a while I posted here but I thought it would be good to share this content with the community.

 

I operate a large driving simulation community and @michaelmurfy is well familiar with what I do.

 

After spending years on this particular branch of gaming, I thought it would be a good idea to build a motion simulator setup in my garage.
The biggest problem is that most motion rigs are VERY VERY expensive. Anywhere between $5,000 and $50,000 (USD) if you want a professional setup. 
I don't have the money for that and I am pretty handy/skilled with electronics. Then after searching the web for a while I found the SFX 100. It's a home-built motion rig that pretty much anybody can create.
You just have to get all the recommended parts and find a way to mount it to your existing steering wheel/pedal setup. You can find the homepage of the project here; https://opensfx.com/

 

 

 

The estimate build cost of the SFX 100 is approx $2,000 USD but you can make it more expensive by adding pricier parts or improvements.
After some contemplation I decided to take on the challenge and I placed orders for my first parts. Surprisingly they were sent from China to New Zealand in just 4 days (!!).

 

If anybody is interested I am happy to share the suppliers I used to source some of these parts in NZ.

 

 

After unpacking I got some power cables from the local electronics store and wired up the first servo & motor.

 

To my surprise, I did not get electrocuted and things actually worked straight out of the box.

 

Then I replicated my progress and put all four servos & motors together.

 

 

The next day I received a shipment with all the required cap screws & washers from a supplier in Nelson.

 

@michaelmurfy was kind enough to offer to do some 3D printing for the plastic elements of the rig.

 

 

Obtained 18mm MDF seat base and painted it

 



 

Assembly of 6U 19 inch rack to house the servos and electronics safely

 

I placed two vent plates spaced out to mount the servos on

 

Added cable braiding to reduce shock risk (and aesthetically pleasing looks)

 

All four servo motors mounted, I used rubber spacers for extra safety

 

Tidied everything up and finished work for the day

 

 

 

Time to wire up the serial bus interfaces

 

One connector done, time to test it

 

Four connectors done :o

 

All working, time to heat shrink the wiring

 

 

 

I will keep this thread updated with my progress.




Haere taka mua, taka muri; kaua e wha.


PsychoSmiley
171 posts

Master Geek


  #2628381 31-Dec-2020 10:20
Defintely not my jam but I'll keep watching this with interest. I love a good build log especially with things I don't usually think about or consider.

