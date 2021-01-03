Checked receipt and it's JB Hifi Nov 2018

Used about 1 hr a day about every other day, maybe less

Anyway today the TV screen just went blank

I can see the Xbox is working through streaming it to my PC

The b@st@d still says it can see my TV

But I've checked different HDMI cables that are proven to be working on my PC, tried different ports on TV, different monitors

No signal - but yes all this time I am streaming the Xbox and I can play games

Then I thought I'd factory reset it and now it's the end as there is no HDMI signal and I can no longer stream

Chuck it in the bin?