Batman

Mad Scientist
27917 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#280685 3-Jan-2021 10:20
Checked receipt and it's JB Hifi Nov 2018

 

Used about 1 hr a day about every other day, maybe less

 

 

 

Anyway today the TV screen just went blank

 

I can see the Xbox is working through streaming it to my PC

 

The b@st@d still says it can see my TV

 

 

 

But I've checked different HDMI cables that are proven to be working on my PC, tried different ports on TV, different monitors

 

No signal - but yes all this time I am streaming the Xbox and I can play games

 

 

 

Then I thought I'd factory reset it and now it's the end as there is no HDMI signal and I can no longer stream

 

 

 

Chuck it in the bin?




Behodar
8334 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2629627 3-Jan-2021 10:25
It should last a lot longer than 2 and a bit years, so I'd take it back to JB and try to CGA it.

Batman

Mad Scientist
27917 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2629629 3-Jan-2021 10:27
Ok




nztim
2300 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2629630 3-Jan-2021 10:37
Yup should definitely last longer than two years, kick up a stink




eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6331 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2629631 3-Jan-2021 10:45
I can’t follow what you mean by “I can see the Xbox is working...” and “No signal - but yes all this time I am streaming the Xbox and I can play games”. Find your post confusing - could you explain further?




Batman

Mad Scientist
27917 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2629633 3-Jan-2021 10:47
You can live stream the xbox




eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6331 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2629635 3-Jan-2021 10:56
Batman: You can live stream the xbox

 

... and can play games, you said?




Batman

Mad Scientist
27917 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2629637 3-Jan-2021 10:58
Yes




gehenna
7358 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2629643 3-Jan-2021 11:20
@eracode He'll be meaning using the Xbox app on Windows 10 to stream the games to the Windows desktop from the Xbox device.  Similar to PS4 Remote Play.  So if you're only ever doing that it stands to reason you wouldn't realise the Xbox itself isn't displaying on the TV properly. 

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11963 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2629704 3-Jan-2021 12:41
Yeah, try CGA - I did try CGA on mine when the wifi board died but got too hard because it was a prize via Hoyts, and their suppliers couldn't work out what to do... I spent $20NZD and ordered a replacement board from Ebay and installed it myself. Been fine ever since.




zaptor
734 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2630231 4-Jan-2021 14:24
Wouldn't be this issue would it?

 

https://boobeam.com/videos/xbox-one-no-signal-detected/ 

zaptor
734 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2630233 4-Jan-2021 14:28
Interesting, when googling the issue, the first auto-suggestion is:

 

  • "xbox black screen of death 2020"

Appears it's a common problem?

zaptor
734 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2630236 4-Jan-2021 14:31
But, yeah, as others have suggested, I think that's a good candidate for the CGA route. Although, perhaps trying Microsoft directly wouldn't be a bad option - you might be pleasantly surprised, especially as it appears like it's a manufacturing fault.

Batman

Mad Scientist
27917 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2630249 4-Jan-2021 15:32
zaptor:

 

Wouldn't be this issue would it?

 

https://boobeam.com/videos/xbox-one-no-signal-detected/

 

 

i think it is




networkn
27536 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2630261 4-Jan-2021 16:44
Give MS a call. I am totally certain they will be happy to help, but you still have JB if it comes down to it. Either way you are covered.

 

I presume you have done a video reset?

 

 

 

https://stevivor.com/guides/reset-xbox-ones-display-settings/

 

 

Batman

Mad Scientist
27917 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2630293 4-Jan-2021 18:35
Yes I've done a full factory reset too




