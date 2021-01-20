Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hi.

In the weekend, for my kids, I installed ubuntu server and Mojan's Bedrock Minecraft server on a spare thin client I had.
It's working perfectly so far, even though the Mojang Bedrock Edition Minecraft Server is alpha.

 

The kids would like their friends to be able to play on the Minecraft server also by remotely accessing it from their homes.

Could someone offer some guidance on how to do this securely?

I have a dynamic public IP address (no CG-NAT) and my router is an Ubiquiti ERL-3. I do have dynamic dns set up, although I expect a static public IP address will be required.
The ubuntu server has a static LAN ip address.

I believe I need to do the following things

i) whitelist my kids' friends' Minecraft users.
ii) put the Minecraft server on its own subnet or VLAN
iii) open up port 19132 and forward it to LAN IP address of the Minecraft server.

thank you in advance

 

 

Static not required. 

 

i) If you want to lock it down, yes.

 

ii) I have a public server (as in not locked down via whitelist - is the older java edition) on my main LAN, no issues. Depends how paranoid you want to be ;)

 

iii) Correct

 

 




If you are serious about security you could use your own domain, add an A record to Cloudflare, use Cloudflare Spectrum to protect it and lockdown incoming requests on that port to Cloudflare IP addresses only. This would need at least a static IP address.

 




