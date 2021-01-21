Hey all,
Have recently picked up an Xbox 360 S console and found it only has 3gb flash memory.
This won't even allow me to install the full version of the game I got with it - need 7gb space.
So I started investigating HDDs for it.
Getting a drive is no problems but I'm having issues finding an enclosure for it, and I wondered if anyone had any ideas about either a workaround or a good source that I can use.
Wife and kids are away til Sunday so would love to be able to game in peace for the first time in years!
Cheers