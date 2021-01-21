toejam316: The internal drive has to be an official Microsoft one, but Xbox 360's support USB storage. Just plug a drive in and format it using the built in software.

Thanks. I've seen some confusing information out there, some saying you can install standard HDD, some saying you can't. I don't really want to mess around for too long trying to figure out how to do.

What stops you from being able to plug a standard 2.5" sata drive into the drive bay?

Can you install games to the external drive?