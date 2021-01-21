Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Xbox 360 S HDD Enclosure
Lethal29

Master Geek


#280950 21-Jan-2021 07:22
Hey all,
Have recently picked up an Xbox 360 S console and found it only has 3gb flash memory.
This won't even allow me to install the full version of the game I got with it - need 7gb space.
So I started investigating HDDs for it.
Getting a drive is no problems but I'm having issues finding an enclosure for it, and I wondered if anyone had any ideas about either a workaround or a good source that I can use.
Wife and kids are away til Sunday so would love to be able to game in peace for the first time in years!
Cheers

toejam316
Uber Geek

  #2639392 21-Jan-2021 08:17
The internal drive has to be an official Microsoft one, but Xbox 360's support USB storage. Just plug a drive in and format it using the built in software.




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.

Lethal29

Master Geek


  #2639396 21-Jan-2021 08:45
toejam316:

 

The internal drive has to be an official Microsoft one, but Xbox 360's support USB storage. Just plug a drive in and format it using the built in software.

 

 

 

 

Thanks.  I've seen some confusing information out there, some saying you can install standard HDD, some saying you can't.  I don't really want to mess around for too long trying to figure out how to do.

 

What stops you from being able to plug a standard 2.5" sata drive into the drive bay?

 

Can you install games to the external drive?

Kiwifruta
Uber Geek

  #2639443 21-Jan-2021 10:18
I have an XBox 360 (forget which version, but it's black and in mint condition) that I'm about to put up for sale. I don't remember the storage, but we upgraded it with a brand new Xbox 360 hard drive last year.

 

We have 4 controllers, kinect and some games. If you are interested PM and I'll provide the details and pics tonight after work.



toejam316
Uber Geek

  #2639462 21-Jan-2021 11:05
Lethal29:

 

Thanks.  I've seen some confusing information out there, some saying you can install standard HDD, some saying you can't.  I don't really want to mess around for too long trying to figure out how to do.

 

What stops you from being able to plug a standard 2.5" sata drive into the drive bay?

 

Can you install games to the external drive?

 

 

Yes you can install games to the external drive. This is how you should proceed.

 

To use an internal drive, it will need to have a firmware that is Microsoft approved - these weren't put into normal circulation, but you could buy some models off the shelf and then flash this firmware onto them.

 

Alternatively, you could use an Xbox 360 with modified software which will ignore this check.




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.

Lethal29

Master Geek


  #2639468 21-Jan-2021 11:23
toejam316:

 

Lethal29:

 

Thanks.  I've seen some confusing information out there, some saying you can install standard HDD, some saying you can't.  I don't really want to mess around for too long trying to figure out how to do.

 

What stops you from being able to plug a standard 2.5" sata drive into the drive bay?

 

Can you install games to the external drive?

 

 

Yes you can install games to the external drive. This is how you should proceed.

 

To use an internal drive, it will need to have a firmware that is Microsoft approved - these weren't put into normal circulation, but you could buy some models off the shelf and then flash this firmware onto them.

 

Alternatively, you could use an Xbox 360 with modified software which will ignore this check.

 

 

Thanks again.  Sounds like the external is the way to go.  Way less messing around than flashing new firmware or modding the box.

 

So just something like this Seagate 1TB will work? 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/HDDSEA0410/Seagate-1TB-Expansion-Portable-Hard-Drive

 

And I can just format it from the Xbox software and install onto that?

toejam316
Uber Geek

  #2639476 21-Jan-2021 11:56
Correct. Any USB storage that's USB 2.0 and greater than 1GB in size. If you have any flash drives knocking about, you could use one of those, or any old HDD in an enclosure really.




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.

Lethal29

Master Geek


  #2639477 21-Jan-2021 11:59
toejam316:

 

Correct. Any USB storage that's USB 2.0 and greater than 1GB in size. If you have any flash drives knocking about, you could use one of those, or any old HDD in an enclosure really.

 

 


Sweet, thanks for the help.  Definitely got a couple of flash drives in "the drawer".



tchart
Uber Geek

  #2639664 21-Jan-2021 14:35
Been a while since I tinkered with Xbox 360 but I recall you could flash certain hard drives with the correct information to work as an internal drives. I did that a few times.

 

However since then you can just buy ready to go drive on AliExpress/Ebay ($45 for a 500gb)

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/32593090724.html?spm=a2g0o.productlist.0.0.25966ec96jzs6R&algo_pvid=5b6af66e-6242-4128-bbab-7047b81b5552&algo_expid=5b6af66e-6242-4128-bbab-7047b81b5552-0&btsid=0bb0622e16111928767444118ee293&ws_ab_test=searchweb0_0,searchweb201602_,searchweb201603_ 

 

 

Lethal29

Master Geek


  #2639926 22-Jan-2021 07:11
Plugged in a 32gb flash drive, formatted it and started to install.
Got an error saying "Selected save drive lost".
Googled it, suggestion I connect to Xbox Live.
Got an error saying "we can't access xbox live through your console".

Good times.

Might just bin it.

tchart
Uber Geek

  #2639929 22-Jan-2021 07:20
Lethal29: Plugged in a 32gb flash drive, formatted it and started to install.
Got an error saying "Selected save drive lost".
Googled it, suggestion I connect to Xbox Live.
Got an error saying "we can't access xbox live through your console".

Good times.

Might just bin it.

 

I always found flash drives on 360 a bit flaky. If you want to perserve then Id get a drive off ebay/ali or alternatively check out Cash Converters they used to have loads of them sitting in the cabinets.

