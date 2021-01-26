Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Gaming Monitors 1440p
TG09

175 posts

Master Geek


#281033 26-Jan-2021 13:34
Hi all,

 

I require some help on a 1440p 144Hz at least gaming monitor recommendations.

 

So far I have come up with the following monitors

 

Titan Army N27QW 27" Curved 
ASUS VG27BQ 27" QHD Gaming Monitor     
AOC Q27G2S 27"
MSI Optix MAG272CQR 27"
Gigabyte G27QC 27"

 

Currently, I have  AOC 1080p 144Hz monitor, got it as it was cheap but runs well.

 

Been doing some reading and still not sure on a VA or IPS panel, but read that VA is better at blacks.

 

Would like it to have HDR but not a biggy, hear that HDR400 is not the bead but the Gigabyte does a good at it.

 

What do people use and recommend, read too much on it and just confused myself now.

 

Budge around 600-700max.

 

 

 

Cheers

 1 | 2
mentalinc
2468 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2642323 26-Jan-2021 13:48
What games do you play and what GFX card do you have?




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

TG09

175 posts

Master Geek


  #2642371 26-Jan-2021 13:52
I have an RX6800 and play FPS games mostly. 

toejam316
1131 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2642377 26-Jan-2021 14:20
If you're open to suggestion, the Xiaomi 34" Ultrawide really can't be beat at the moment - Freesync Premium, 3440x1440, 144Hz, HDR.




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.



gehenna
7374 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2642385 26-Jan-2021 14:40
I had the 34" VA version of that Titan Army monitor for a while and I was very impressed for the price.  It was excellent.  I only got rid of it as I upgraded to the Odyssey G9 49".

 

Can't go wrong with the Titan Army in my view.

TG09

175 posts

Master Geek


  #2642388 26-Jan-2021 14:45
Wasnt really thinking of going 34", what is the prices of these. i will check on PBtech as well.

Hammerer
2378 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2642390 26-Jan-2021 14:49
toejam316:

 

If you're open to suggestion, the Xiaomi 34" Ultrawide really can't be beat at the moment - Freesync Premium, 3440x1440, 144Hz, HDR.

 

 

I've never seen the Ziaomi but I'd agree from the specs and $700 price.

 

I have seen both the Titan Army 27" and 34" and they are good for the price. My family have several of them. But the HDR400 on the 34" is not worth it.

SpartanVXL
845 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2642394 26-Jan-2021 14:52
Unless you really want to get something now, I would personally wait another year or so until LG reveal their OLED line of monitor sized panels. Monitors aren’t in a great space right now and haven’t had a solid improvement in tech for a while.

Theres a reason the top recommended screen is the LG 48” CX OLED TV even for pc users.

If you don’t care much then drop the ips/va and just get a decent TN for less. I believe AOC cq27g2 is the cheapest around $500. Otherwise the LG UltraGear 27GL850 and comparable panels listed alongside on rtings.com are your best bet.

Edit: as others have recommended, the xiaomi 34” ultrawide is a solid buy(titan army uses same panel). Just be aware of the downsides to that high a res and aspect ratio, your gpu will need more grunt and often games won’t support ultra widescreen (but are amazing when they do).



gehenna
7374 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2642402 26-Jan-2021 15:01
TG09:

 

Wasnt really thinking of going 34", what is the prices of these. i will check on PBtech as well.

 

 

My point was more I had a Titan Army and it was good, regardless of the size you want.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11023 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2642404 26-Jan-2021 15:02
toejam316:

 

If you're open to suggestion, the Xiaomi 34" Ultrawide really can't be beat at the moment - Freesync Premium, 3440x1440, 144Hz, HDR.

 

I've got this monitor and it is great. No regrets at all buying it. The blacks are crispy and the colours are accurate enough for my needs.

 

You can get it from Kogan / DSE for cheaper: https://www.dicksmith.co.nz/dn/buy/xiaomi-mi-curved-34-freesync-gaming-monitor-144hz-wqhd-ultrawide-aunz-model/

 

Else The Market also has them for cheaper than PB.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

TG09

175 posts

Master Geek


  #2642408 26-Jan-2021 15:16
gehenna:

 

TG09:

 

Wasnt really thinking of going 34", what is the prices of these. i will check on PBtech as well.

 

 

My point was more I had a Titan Army and it was good, regardless of the size you want.

 

 

 

 

Cheers for the info

Lias
4885 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2642410 26-Jan-2021 15:21
gehenna:

 

I had the 34" VA version of that Titan Army monitor for a while and I was very impressed for the price.  It was excellent.  I only got rid of it as I upgraded to the Odyssey G9 49".

 

Can't go wrong with the Titan Army in my view.

 

 

As the person who purchased it off gehenna, I can confirm it's pretty damn sweet. 




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

Handle9
7801 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2642421 26-Jan-2021 15:37
I've got the LG panel below. It's a couple of hundred dollars above your budget but really excellent. It's my daily work monitor as well as my gaming monitor and has excellent clarity and colour reproduction.

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MONLGL32785/LG-UltraGear-27GL850-B-27-QHD-Monitor--Nano-IPS--2

TG09

175 posts

Master Geek


  #2642423 26-Jan-2021 15:41
Handle9: I've got the LG panel below. It's a couple of hundred dollars above your budget but really excellent. It's my daily work monitor as well as my gaming monitor and has excellent clarity and colour reproduction.

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MONLGL32785/LG-UltraGear-27GL850-B-27-QHD-Monitor--Nano-IPS--2

 

 

 

I've seen this one around and lots of good reviews for that one, its on my list if I can stretch that far. cheers

 

 

Wakrak
978 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2642446 26-Jan-2021 16:51
The Xiaomi 34" will be down to $646ish tomorrow at The Market when the 5% off coupon becomes available.

TG09

175 posts

Master Geek


  #2642469 26-Jan-2021 18:12
Wakrak: The Xiaomi 34" will be down to $646ish tomorrow at The Market when the 5% off coupon becomes available.

 

 

 

Reading up on this some people talk about black smearing in high contrast games, and does it do Adaptive Sync or FreeSync 2?

 1 | 2
