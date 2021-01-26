Hi all,

I require some help on a 1440p 144Hz at least gaming monitor recommendations.

So far I have come up with the following monitors

Titan Army N27QW 27" Curved

ASUS VG27BQ 27" QHD Gaming Monitor

AOC Q27G2S 27"

MSI Optix MAG272CQR 27"

Gigabyte G27QC 27"

Currently, I have AOC 1080p 144Hz monitor, got it as it was cheap but runs well.

Been doing some reading and still not sure on a VA or IPS panel, but read that VA is better at blacks.

Would like it to have HDR but not a biggy, hear that HDR400 is not the bead but the Gigabyte does a good at it.

What do people use and recommend, read too much on it and just confused myself now.

Budge around 600-700max.

Cheers