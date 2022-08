It’s purely preference at that point. Playstation leads because of the studios that release exclusives. Technical specs simply point at them both being practically identical now that they’re running AMD Zen and RDNA2.



To make up for it Xbox have been pushing game pass out to capture not just traditional xbox customers but some of the PC market they left behind in the old days. You’ll see it recommended to just get the pass if you already have a good enough PC as the xbox doesn’t offer much more. Crossplay with xbox live and windows 10 is a side benefit if your mates are on xbox as it works quite well.



The controllers are hit and miss, purely preference. They’re not that much different in size and you can always get third-party variants offering the other style or even adapters to plug in original controller to the other platform. Dualsense gives some more features now with feedback in the buttons and integration in some games.



Theres a few tiny details that may swing in favour (eg. 1440p support, better download speeds etc.) but you’d get whichever one you want games for. At this point that’ll be the PS5 for most coverage, Xbox if you REALLY want MS first titles like Halo. Otherwise PC players keep trucking on with game pass and waiting a year or two down the line when Sony exclusives maybe comes out on PC (Horizon Zero Dawn, Nioh etc.).