I just purchased an Xbox Series X, which comes with a slightly updated controller compared to the XBox One S/X.

I have a first gen Elite controller, and never upgraded to the Elite 2 because of the insane cost.

There's loads of comparisons between the Elite 2 and the new Series X/S controllers; but very little comparing original Elite gen 1 to the new Series X/S controllers. Do the new standard controllers have any advantages over the Elite gen 1, or is that still a better controller?