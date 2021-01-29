Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
ForumsGamingBaldurs Gate 3 - Early Access
networkn

27649 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#281094 29-Jan-2021 09:14
Hi. 

 

I usually stay away from early access games if I am invested in the series, though a couple of years ago I backed Pheonix Point which gave me early access, but in reality, getting early access to the game, ruined it for me and I haven't really been back to it much since it's release, as it's was really buggy at release. I really *love* xcom games, but it ended up being a bit of a mess. I am told it's significantly better now. 

 

Baldurs Gate series was a much-loved IP as well, and I see they have said people who are pre-ordering can have early access to part 1 which is still a work in progress. 

 

My question, has anyone here tried it, who loved the original? Is it in a state that is playable *and* enjoyable? With no release date set, it's likely part 1 is the only part anyone will play prior. 

sidefx
3611 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2643946 29-Jan-2021 09:26
I haven't tried it, but I reckon there's no way it will live up to the originals (or other interplay, bioware and black isle RPGs during the "golden age") - based on cyberpunk I plan to steer well clear until way after release...   still curious though so /subscribe




networkn

27649 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2643965 29-Jan-2021 10:00
sidefx:

 

I haven't tried it, but I reckon there's no way it will live up to the originals (or other interplay, bioware and black isle RPGs during the "golden age") - based on cyberpunk I plan to steer well clear until way after release...   still curious though so /subscribe

 

 

Yeah. NeverWinter was another favourite. I haven't found a game that I enjoyed as an RPG since forever, it's a bit disapponting. Even the remaster of some of those games weren't that fantastic either.

 

 

vexxxboy
3863 posts

Uber Geek


  #2644030 29-Jan-2021 11:23
according to  a lot of people its Original Sin 3 in The Forgotten Realms setting with 5e rules. so still a good game but  not really part of the Baldur's Gate series.




Common sense is not as common as you think.



grimwulf
120 posts

Master Geek


  #2644032 29-Jan-2021 11:24
I bought it in early access and I have mixed feelings about it. 

 

Quality wise it's pretty good for an early access release - I haven't come across any major bugs or crashes although it's obviously not particularly well optimized yet - you get the fps drops in some scenes and the cutscenes are less polished than you'd expect from a full release.

 

Gameplay wise it's more like Divinity Original Sin than it is the original Baldurs Gate games - think Divinity Original Sin 3 with D&D rules.

 

Like Divinity the storyline and areas are very fixed and linear - whilst you can achieve objectives in lots of different ways (they've put some effort into letting you be 'evil' if you want for example), the objectives themselves are the same - do this quest, that quest and that quest, then next area. Side quests/exploration are there but limited, at least so far - perhaps it will open up in subsequent updates.

 

I played through the first chapter, but am holding off playing further because I don't want to spoil the storyline - which is what I'm finding with lots of this early-access stuff - all your progress is wiped periodically so you'll end up having to replay it over again - and I don't have a lot of patience for that.

 

I would have preferred an ACTUAL Baldurs Gate sequel rather than this mashup tbh. I'd recommend holding off until release.  

networkn

27649 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2644034 29-Jan-2021 11:29
@grimwulf thanks for that well-covered response. I've been really champing at the bit for a decent RPG for a while, and unlike some people, I don't mind linear type arrangements. I played a game last year that you were given goals and absoloutely no markers, and it was really frustrating to the point I didn't enjoy it. I can't recall it's name. 

 

I really want to sink myself into a turn-based combat rpg like NWN2 or BG2 or similar.

sidefx
3611 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2646533 3-Feb-2021 17:15
networkn:

 

Yeah. NeverWinter was another favourite.

 

 

I spent waaaay too much time on NWN (both 1 and 2, too many play throughs of the campaign\expansions to count + more hours than I care to remember on multiplayer + building)




