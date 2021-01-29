I bought it in early access and I have mixed feelings about it.

Quality wise it's pretty good for an early access release - I haven't come across any major bugs or crashes although it's obviously not particularly well optimized yet - you get the fps drops in some scenes and the cutscenes are less polished than you'd expect from a full release.

Gameplay wise it's more like Divinity Original Sin than it is the original Baldurs Gate games - think Divinity Original Sin 3 with D&D rules.

Like Divinity the storyline and areas are very fixed and linear - whilst you can achieve objectives in lots of different ways (they've put some effort into letting you be 'evil' if you want for example), the objectives themselves are the same - do this quest, that quest and that quest, then next area. Side quests/exploration are there but limited, at least so far - perhaps it will open up in subsequent updates.

I played through the first chapter, but am holding off playing further because I don't want to spoil the storyline - which is what I'm finding with lots of this early-access stuff - all your progress is wiped periodically so you'll end up having to replay it over again - and I don't have a lot of patience for that.

I would have preferred an ACTUAL Baldurs Gate sequel rather than this mashup tbh. I'd recommend holding off until release.