Hi.
I usually stay away from early access games if I am invested in the series, though a couple of years ago I backed Pheonix Point which gave me early access, but in reality, getting early access to the game, ruined it for me and I haven't really been back to it much since it's release, as it's was really buggy at release. I really *love* xcom games, but it ended up being a bit of a mess. I am told it's significantly better now.
Baldurs Gate series was a much-loved IP as well, and I see they have said people who are pre-ordering can have early access to part 1 which is still a work in progress.
My question, has anyone here tried it, who loved the original? Is it in a state that is playable *and* enjoyable? With no release date set, it's likely part 1 is the only part anyone will play prior.