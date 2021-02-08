Hi all

Bit of a newbie here but hoping someone can either help or point me in the right direction. I am interested in setting up to stream on Twitch but its (for a non tech gifted person) a pretty bewildering range of options around hardware, software and in home set up. I have done some very basic things like watched initial youtube / Twitch "how to" videos and looked up reviews on hardware and so on. What I would really like to do is to connect to someone who can provide some advice on what my set up could be and the pros and cons of that.

Initially I thought "just jump on google" but after a couple of hours realised while there is a lot of generic advice on how to do your Twitch / live streaming set up there don't appear to be many options other than the full on professional commercial consultants to help actually advise you based on your circumstances. That's not an option cost wise as this is basically being set up for a private individual.

So my question is this. Does anyone know of people out there able to provide advice on twitch / live streaming set up? I would be looking to stream Dungeons and Dragons [roll canned laughter :-) ] and so have a particular set up that I would like to try (although what I want may not be technically possible I simply don't know). I have played D and D for four decades now (yes thats right four!) and really enjoy the creative aspect of being a Gamemaster so my interest in being on Twitch is to share the worlds and journeys of the players I GM for with a wider community.

Ultimately I would be looking to connect with someone who can walk me through the technical set up options and depending on the context I suspect I would be seeking their advice over time. We could do this in person (I live in Napier) or virtually whichever worked best.

So folks any thoughts on this...and thanks in advance for any help.