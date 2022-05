Does anyone know how to contact Xbox support? Their website left me lost for words, except for some very choice ones.

You start in Contact Us which hilariously has "phone support" but no number to call.

Then you open chat which takes you through a few really simple troubleshooting steps and when you finally get the option to "Talk to a person" you get this

As far as I know "Xbox Gamers" are volunteers who can assist with gaming. They can't help with access, subscriptions, and all that. So how can one actually talk to a real person?