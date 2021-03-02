I have been trying to find a list of Android devices that support using the Dualshock 4 controller with the PlayStation remote play app connected to a PS 4, but haven't had any luck.

According to the PlayStation documentation the only requirement to enable this since opening the app up to non Sony Xperia phones is Android 10.

In my limited experience this is not the case and the Dualshock 4 is not supported with the remote play app even though it can be successfully paired with the device and navigate android interface, you instead receive a message in the remote play app that this device does not support Dualshock 4.

Devices I have tested and the result:

OPPO AX5 2019 Android 8.1.0 -> can pair controller but is not supported by remote play app.

OPPO A5 2020 Android 10 -> can pair controller but is not supported by remote play app.

Samsung S20 5G Android 10 -> can pair controller and controller works with remote play app (touch pad on DS4 not supported).

What have others had success with?