At the moment it seems the only way to get a graphics card is in a prebuilt system, since the ones on their own get sold before they hit the warehouse to people for mining purposes.

Also as an only PC, I would get something assembled already so you can take it back as a whole if it fails in some way, vs having to pull parts and take them in and hope that they also act up for them with their testing. Instability from dodgey ram can often not happen in another motherboard when they run different timings on it, so you take back ram that causes you faults, and they declare it no fault found and charge you for that.