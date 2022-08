So I recently found my old PS3 in a storage tote in the garage with a Guitar hero controller & game, but alas no dongle.

A quick visit to trademe, ebay and amazon proved that finding this little thing would either be impossible or very expensive.

So I thought to myself, why cant I make one from an old usb and some PCB etc, a quick google left me empty handed.

Here I am now asking if anyone has any experience in this area and knows if it can be done?