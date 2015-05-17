Hi All, long time reader first time poster :)



I have recently upgraded from ADSL to VDSL. On the ADSL i was using an Asus DSL-N11U which allowed me to set it so all the users were forced to use the DNS servers specified by the modem/router. Basically it would either divert them to the OpenDNS or block the request totally. Now i have VDSL using the Huawei HG5659b, does anyone know if it is possible to make the same setting, and if so how?



I have changed the default DNS in the HG659b to point to OpenDNS and that works fine, but if the device is set to say the google DNS servers it over rides the router. I have been searching on here for a while reading up on it and tried a few things but nothing has worked so far.