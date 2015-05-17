Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#173268 17-May-2015 18:49
Hi All, long time reader first time poster :)

I have recently upgraded from ADSL to VDSL. On the ADSL i was using an Asus DSL-N11U which allowed me to set it so all the users were forced to use the DNS servers specified by the modem/router. Basically it would either divert them to the OpenDNS or block the request totally. Now i have VDSL using the Huawei HG5659b, does anyone know if it is possible to make the same setting, and if so how?

I have changed the default DNS in the HG659b to point to OpenDNS and that works fine, but if the device is set to say the google DNS servers it over rides the router. I have been searching on here for a while reading up on it and tried a few things but nothing has worked so far.

  #1306752 17-May-2015 19:19
You can block the google dns ip addresses by adding a url filter under 'parental controls'



  #1306755 17-May-2015 19:22
Thanks for the reply.

I really want to block all other dns requests if i can, or redirect all to the router DNS. I dont really want to have to maintain an endless list of dns servers if i can help it.

 
 
 
 


/dev/null
  #1306756 17-May-2015 19:22
Pnut: Thanks for the reply.

I really want to block all other dns requests if i can, or redirect all to the router DNS. I dont really want to have to maintain an endless list of dns servers if i can help it.


I don't believe you can on this router.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies | Electric Kiwi

  #1306901 18-May-2015 01:21
Surely you can just add a couple of firewall rules. An "allow rule" for your ISPs DNS servers or Open DNS. Then a "deny" rule for any other DNS servers. DNS uses port 53 UDP.

Also if you are going to use Open DNS. It will probably break NZ streaming sites. And make Youtube really slow / buffer all the time. But you might get access to US netflix without needing a global mode type service.







  #1306959 18-May-2015 09:50
Aredwood: Surely you can just add a couple of firewall rules. An "allow rule" for your ISPs DNS servers or Open DNS. Then a "deny" rule for any other DNS servers. DNS uses port 53 UDP.

Also if you are going to use Open DNS. It will probably break NZ streaming sites. And make Youtube really slow / buffer all the time. But you might get access to US netflix without needing a global mode type service.


I will have a look tonight, but i am pretty sure it is limited on firewall rules.

As for streaming its the other way round, streams NZ sites and youtube fine (though yes a little slower, but acceptable), but cant access US sites unless using unblockus.

  #1307248 18-May-2015 14:58
Aredwood: Surely you can just add a couple of firewall rules. An "allow rule" for your ISPs DNS servers or Open DNS. Then a "deny" rule for any other DNS servers. DNS uses port 53 UDP.

Also if you are going to use Open DNS. It will probably break NZ streaming sites. And make Youtube really slow / buffer all the time. But you might get access to US netflix without needing a global mode type service.


No, wont get you US netflix as they will not be redirecting to a proxy for the requests.

And shouldnt break the local streaming unless they are being really dumb, but they are local broadcasters so that is highly likly.




Richard rich.ms

  #1307254 18-May-2015 15:04
If it's running IPtables under the hood then this could work:

iptables -I PREROUTING -t nat -p udp --dport 53 -j DNAT --to-destination 192.168.1.1

Where 192.168.1.1 is the routers IP



- Normal caveats around not using your ISPs preferred DNS applies.

