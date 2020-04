Electrical wholesalers have them (edit, 0.25) in stock. Otherwise ask your favourite computer store to get the size you want from computer dynamics.

Should note that those 0.25m patch leads are actually slightly less than that in total and you're not going to want smaller. Usually by the time you route a patch lead through cable management you don't want them so short.

In your cabinet, switch/cable management/patch should look something like this:

Phone Line patches

Cable management

Wall Patches

Cable management

Switch Odd

Switch Even

Cable management

Other Equipment

Cable management

Other Equipment

Cable management

Key point to make is that the patch leads in the odd (or top row) ports of the switch go UP through the management unit above the switch and patch leads in the even (or bottom row) go DOWN. This is so that patch leads don't cover up or cross over a port below it and just looks better. Do the same for your patch ports so that the leads don't go over the top of your labeling.