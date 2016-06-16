Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth) The router guide - what is best.


Mr Snotty
8952 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

# 197871 16-Jun-2016 03:19
25 people support this post


I keep seeing these threads on Geekzone and since I am a bit of a router horde (the Edgerouter for me is by-far the best) I thought I'd better make a thread with mine and others experiences, and what works best for the average home dependant on some situations, budget, features and ease of use and include other experiences in an easy to find and Google place.

 

A note on consumer grade routers: Most are overpriced garbage. I'm yet to find a router in the consumer market (with the exception of the Ubiquiti AmpliFi) that can outperform a "enterprise grade" solution on both price and performance. Don't get sucked in. The word "Gaming" is a buzzword that is often thrown about and means nothing - there is nothing these routers can actually do to improve your gaming ability especially if you're playing over Wireless. This is also mentioned below again as I see too many people getting sucked in. Do your research, if the all in one router costs over $350 then take a step back and consider either the Grandstream or Ubiquiti solutions as these are not much more price wise and will outperform any router in this price. If you're needing basic WiFi along with a router that can do anything then the Huawei HG659 is honestly the best solution here.

 

Also thought I'd add - @raytaylor has prepared a guide in the past on extending your wireless on the cheap Here.

 

First Category - all in one routers:
These routers are best if you're wanting something with everything built into one unit that offer decent WiFi.

 

1) Huawei HG659 - Supports all connection types, suitable for Gigabit connections, decent WiFi and available cheaply. This router is currently provided by Spark, BigPipe and Vodafone however is designed as a home CPE device so doesn't have too many configurable features. Also, not suitable if you're one to use Netflix unblockers but for your general purpose all in one router this is a hard one to beat. Also, has VoIP. For those tinkernuts @solutionz has posted an excellent guide on how to get superadmin access and even root access on this router with the default, unrestricted BigPipe firmware (firmware image available here under advanced settings - is able to be flashed on any providers HG659 baring in mind the normal "disclaimers" apply).
2) Fritz!Box 7490 - Provided by many ISP's, can route Gigabit and has a bunch of features including SIP however doesn't have the best WiFi. You can often pick them up for cheap and therefore have now been included on the list.

 

Second Category - routers only (advanced users):
If you're wanting something a little more advanced going for one of these is a surefire bet. Just don't expect the most simple to use interfaces or a 5min setup if you're not experienced.

 

1) Ubiquiti Edgerouter Lite - Has support for almost everything including insane packet switching speeds for the price. I've got a guide Here on the general configuration. The Edgerouter-X is also a great router (at a little over $100) for people who'd like the EdgeOS interface however are on a bit more of a budget. The Edgerouter 4 is one of Ubiquiti's newest routers and quite frankly it is nuts - if you've got a Gigabit connection it is well worth considering over the Edgerouter Lite or even the Edgerouter 4 depending on the size of your network.
2) MikroTik RouterBOARD RB750Gr3 - This is an advanced and cheap router in the Mikrotik range. Doesn't have WiFi, is able to route Gigabit connections - an excellent start for somebody wanting a cheap Gigabit capable router and wants more advanced functionality.
3) Mikrotik RouterBOARD RB3011UIAS-RM - A more advanced router for those wanting Gigabit routing with Mikrotik RouterOS.
4) Ubiquiti UniFi Security Gateway - The exact same hardware as the Edgerouter Lite however links up to a UniFi Controller. Great for people who just want a basic router with advanced features. Very easy to set up and configure straight from the UniFi controller and ties in well if you've got other Ubiquiti gear. Runs well on Gigabit connections.

 

Third Category - routers w/ access points for UFB:
I've removed the consumer grade routers I used to have here due to the fact the performance to price ratio isn't that great. The current routers on the market really are expensive, and most actually can't route Gigabit.

 

1) Ubiquiti AmpliFi - if you want strong WiFi everywhere in the house this is one to consider. Very simple to setup, supports (near) Gigabit and VLAN tagging and rather cheap for what it provides. I've had some reports that the latest firmware however doesn't seem to achieve Gigabit speeds but I am sure this will be rectified in the future given I've had incredibly good performance in the past.
2) Synology RT2600ac - I've never personally tried this however the UI is really nice (based on the Synology NAS experience), not as many apps as the Synology NAS (but not as powerful) but it includes a torrent client, RADIUS server, VPN (SSL, IPSEC, OpenVPN) as well as UPNP/DLNA media server. USB 3.0 for storage, SD card reader, USB 2.0 for networked printer. Easy to install certificates process, parental control (filtering, time management) and more. Also ssh access with root if needed. Dual WAN (primary and fallback, or load balancing). Hardware-based QOS and software-based IDS.

 

For ADSL / VDSL using a router without a modem:
1) Draytek DV130 - Supports bridging meaning you can fully utilise your router, also ADSL + VDSL.
2) Huawei HG659 - This router can be used in bridge mode also.

 

Many people on Geekzone who have recently upgraded to UFB have these, and may be prepared to sell on the cheap. Make a post in the Offers + Wanted forums if you're seeking one.

 

Gigabit Connections:
Most of the above options will be fine for Gigabit connections. The cheapest router with support for a full Gigabit connection will be the Huawei HG659 which is a great buy given what it can handle. Just because a router has Gigabit WAN doesn't mean it can route Gigabit connections as this is a task normally reliant on the CPU or dedicated hardware. Some of the cheaper routers also will claim to have Gigabit on the WAN port but be switched internally by the CPU either via VLAN's (the likes of some Linksys routers), via a USB bus (also seen on some cheaper routers) or via VLAN + a 100Mbit internal connection to the switch. I will compile a full list once I and others have had experience with these routers.

 

Also note NO router will do Gigabit over WiFi so at these speeds there is no guarantee of WiFi performance. It is a little easier to predict on a 200Mbit connection but Gigabit is another story again.

 

Wireless Access Points:
If you're needing excellent WiFi through your home / office there are a couple of solutions. I'd recommend ceiling mounting these in your home and disabling WiFi on your router.

 

1) Ubiquiti UniFi AP NanoHD - The ideal replacement for the UniFi AC Pro - this is the ducks nuts if you're wanting good performance WiFi.
2) Ubiquiti UniFi AP AC LR - Good performance WiFi and very good wireless coverage at more of a budget.
3) Ubiquiti UniFi AP AC Lite - A managed wireless AC access point on more of a budget. Great for smaller houses or larger houses if you're using more than one.
4) Grandstream GWN7610 - An excellent access point for the price - simple to use.
5) Cambium E600 - This has recently come down in price from nearly $800 per access point and is the only access point I've successfully gotten a full Gigabit over WiFi on. It is what I am (currently) using at home and have been darn impressed with its performance.

 

Ubiquiti Managed Gear:
I've created an UniFi Controller Here any Geekzone member can sign up to (assuming they live in NZ). This gives you far more control over your UniFi powered network. There are ways to set up UniFi gear without a controller however if you've bought managed gear you may as well get the full experience with a controller.

 

TR-069 Management:
Due to the crap and misinformed news article here (thread also here for a laugh) there have been some queries regarding TR-069 management on ISP supplied routers (like the HG659 given out by many providers). This is more a "feature" as it allows your ISP to provision changes out to your router and is in use by essentially all ISP's in NZ. There is nothing to be worried about, it is safe and considered secure and you've got to remember that your provider have security teams looking out for you. Turning this off is not recommended as your ISP will have no way of updating your routers firmware or updating configuration as they update things themselves which may cause loss of services (Vodafone TV, VoIP or even Internet to name a few) or even may introduce security vulnerabilities to your network. The non ISP provided routers will not have this enabled so you're responsible for all configuration, firmware upgrades etc. It is important to keep an eye on your router manufactures website to keep your router up to date.

 

----

 

If you've got any more suggestions then post them below. I'll keep this post updated as I honestly configure so many of these damn things so have experience in quite a wide variety. If you're just wanting better WiFi look at grabbing something like an Ubiquiti UniFi AP which are excellent access points offering solid performance, and is simple to set up for your standard home user. Also, look below at other suggestions. There isn't any need to start up (yet another) topic asking "what is best" anymore.

 

Last updated: 16/12/2019





A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router Guide Community UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies

521 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 1574790 16-Jun-2016 07:28


Since you have the DSL-AC68U in the first category, you might put its cousin the RT-AC68U into the third category. It can run tomato etc.

Edit - Forgot to say, very good idea to have this guide and looking good so far!

2120 posts

Uber Geek


  # 1574792 16-Jun-2016 07:32


The often recommended TP-Link Archer C7 router only will do VLAN 10 tagging with this BETA firmware that I had to request directly from TP-LINK

 

(onedrive link rar file)

 

https://1drv.ms/f/s!Arx4bfuw41F_hM0DxKvOY1RWNEAVqw

 
 
 
 


3003 posts

Uber Geek


  # 1574806 16-Jun-2016 08:05


macuser:

The often recommended TP-Link Archer C7 router only will do VLAN 10 tagging with this BETA firmware that I had to request directly from TP-LINK


(onedrive link rar file)


https://1drv.ms/f/s!Arx4bfuw41F_hM0DxKvOY1RWNEAVqw


Though curiously, when I bought mine (for bigpipe, which doesn't need vlan 10), I saw many retailers advertising the model as vlan 10 enabled. So I wondered if maybe they are coming factory ready.




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

299 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 1574819 16-Jun-2016 08:40


A "common" combination for ADSL/VDSL (and also one that I'm using) is draytek modem (ADSL 100$ / VDSL 200$) + wifi-router such as mikrotik hp ac lite (100$)

 

You want draytek, because it does PPPoE-PPPoA pass-through, allowing your router to directly control the connection.

 

I tried a few different routers, and experimented with custom firmware (you don't have to if you do not want to), and I found that my current mikrotik is pretty darn sweet. Still sometimes I find it a bit limiting in terms of tweaking (awkward scripting), and I'm planning to try an edgerouter someday.

2187 posts

Uber Geek


  # 1574906 16-Jun-2016 10:37


TP-Link Archer C2 is another Router+AP You can get on a budget, has gigabit LAN and AC Wifi. It does the job. Use it on Bigpipe 100 UFB

No custom firmware support

4234 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 1574917 16-Jun-2016 10:57


lxsw20:

 

NF8AC does not have a built in ATA.

 

 

For some of us VOIP support is necessary for an all-in-one solution.

 

Is there a version of the NF8AC that does support VOIP? I read here a thread from Jan 15 that intimated such a version was planned.

 

If not, what other recommended options (excepting the HG659 which I currently have, noting the issues re Netflix) are there for a single box solution, ie router, wifi and ATA in one? The third option listed (ASUS DSL-AC68U)?

 

I'd rather avoid having to buy an ATA as well as a router; alternatively are there any recommended routers that also do VOIP that I can pair with the HG659 to handle the wifi? It doesn't look like the Edgerouter Lite has a built-in ATA. (Connection is BigPipe fibre with 2Talk, if relevant.)

 

Thanks for any thoughts.

4282 posts

Uber Geek


  # 1574928 16-Jun-2016 11:13


Im surprised you have a Netcomm on there. Their software is diabolical and its pot luck whether the current software release works or not. Sort of like UBNT v1 software - might as well call it a beta.

 
 
 
 


mdf

2378 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 1575190 16-Jun-2016 17:37


Has anyone tried a Cambium R201/201P? I've been fairly impressed with the cnPilot controller on my E400s (though they've not been fully deployed yet. The stickers are even still on them). And I really like the idea of a single platform to control both router and APs. Particularly at my mother's house - a web interface for fixing her problems seems just _grand_. Specs for the router seem really good for a $200 + GST device too.

 

However, I can't find a single online review. Has anyone used one?

 

If not, @rwittert - any chance of a Geekzone review unit? I'll pay the shipping.

'That VDSL Cat'
11372 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 1575210 16-Jun-2016 18:21
3 people support this post


come now, wheres the fritzbox!




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

30 posts

Geek
Inactive user


  # 1576031 17-Jun-2016 21:29


zespri:

 

A "common" combination for ADSL/VDSL (and also one that I'm using) is draytek modem (ADSL 100$ / VDSL 200$) + wifi-router such as mikrotik hp ac lite (100$)

 

You want draytek, because it does PPPoE-PPPoA pass-through, allowing your router to directly control the connection.

 

 

 

 

Used a Draytek 120 for a few years in pass-through mode which was linked to a pfSense box for firewall, vpn etc

 

Worked well.



Mr Snotty
8952 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 1576034 17-Jun-2016 21:31


Thanks for the suggestions - I'll update this tonight. I knew I couldn't hold all the knowledge here ;)

 

And regarding the NF8AC I did this post at around 4am. I was thinking of the other router given out by providers at that time but was well aware of the firmware bugs too, it is still an otherwise stable router.

 

hio77: come now, wheres the fritzbox!

 

You must be trolling... No.





A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router Guide Community UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies

mdf

2378 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 1576169 18-Jun-2016 12:05


I was thinking about the features I look for on a router. Is this format summary helpful (these are just the routers I currently have in a semi-operational state)? Other fields required? Not useful at all?

 

Brand: D-Link

 

Model: DIR-868L (stock firmware)

 

Type: Router only

 

Wired LAN: Gigabit

 

Wifi: 2.4GHz g + n, 5Ghz a, n + ac

 

Wifi performance: Good [calibrating this could be an issue]

 

Stability: Good [calibration again]

 

ATA: No

 

VLAN tagging (UFB): Yes

 

Smart DNS support (adblocking, geo-unblocking): No

 

USB: 1 x 3.0

 

Technical ability: Moderately-savvy home user

 

 

 

Brand: D-Link

 

Model: DIR-868L (DDWRT)

 

Type: Router only

 

Wired LAN: Gigabit

 

Wifi: 2.4GHz g + n, 5Ghz a, n + ac

 

Wifi performance: Poor

 

Stability: Average

 

ATA: No

 

VLAN tagging (UFB): Yes

 

Smart DNS support (adblocking, geo-unblocking): Yes

 

USB: 1 x 2.0 (necessary to throttle software performance)

 

Technical ability: Ability to follow complex instructions (setting up)

 

 

 

Brand: Netgear

 

Model: R7000 Nighthawk (Advanced Tomato firmware)

 

Type: Router only

 

Wired LAN: Gigabit

 

Wifi: 2.4GHz g + n, 5Ghz a, n + ac

 

Wifi performance: Excellent

 

Stability: Excellent

 

ATA: No

 

VLAN tagging (UFB): Yes

 

Smart DNS support (adblocking, geo-unblocking): Yes

 

USB: 1 x 3.0, 1 x 2.0

 

Technical ability: Ability to follow complex instructions (setting up)

 

 

 

NB. I don't have UFB. There's an option for VLAN tagging / 802.1q in the above, but I have never used so can't confirm it actually works or not.

1103 posts

Uber Geek


  # 1597726 24-Jul-2016 14:20
2 people support this post


As a cheapo router for unblocking overseas internet services, I have helped a few people out with Vodafone branded Huawei HG556a flashed with OpenWRT.

You can pick these up from Trademe for fewer than $10.

2.4GHz wifi, 4 Ethernet ports (100Mbps), several USB ports. Get hardware version B if you can because it has magnetic shielding. Version C lacks magnetic shielding. I don't know about version A.

1479 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 1597880 24-Jul-2016 22:37


I've got a UniFi Security Gateway and AP AC access point - had it for over a year and everything is going well. Yes it does have a bit of a price tag but it is one of those things that you buy, setup and then just ignore because it just keeps doing what it is supposed to do in the background. Its been up for 49 days since the last reboot and that reboot was for a firmware update. No problems with either Mac or Windows computers but I would strong suggest to give up on trying to use 2.4GHz since almost every man in his dog has their Wifi access point spewing 2.4GHz signals even if they're not even using wifi. The latest firmware that is available makes setting up a fibre connection using VLAN tagging as something pretty easy to do when compared to a year ago which required logging in via ssh to manually setup the connection.




Laptop: MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2017)
Desktop: iMac (27-inch, 2017)
Smartphone: 
Additional devices: Unifi Security Gateway, Unifi Switch, Unifi AP AC HD, Unifi Cloud Key
Services: YouTube Premium, Wordpress, Skinny Mobile and Broadband, G Suite

 

BDFL - Memuneh
65106 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 1597881 24-Jul-2016 22:41
One person supports this post


I would add the Synology router as well, for all-in-one UFB.




Sharesies investment funds | Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) My technology disclosure 

