ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial


Mr Snotty
8963 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

# 205740 25-Nov-2016 01:45
42 people support this post


I've lost count on how many times I've been asked to write a tutorial however because my current router has a rather complex configuration on it I could never get a chance to do it. Truth is, the Edgerouter has to be one of the most rock solid routers I've ever used and in the 2 years I've had it, it's never needed a complete reconfigure. Apologies for it taking a while to come up with a guide (I've had Earthquakes, flooding as well as work and family commitments to adhere to). I initially created this guide with the Edgerouter PoE however have updated it to reflect both the Edgerouter 4 and later firmware.

 

Also I better say it, a huge thanks to Go Wireless for providing me an Edgerouter 4 to replace my ageing Edgerouter Lite! 

 

Configuration Guide Parameters:

 

This configuration will assume you're on a UFB / Vodafone FibreX connection - for VDSL / ADSL connections it is advisable to get a Draytek DV130 to put in bridge mode. I won't be writing a guide for this as I simply don't have any way to test anymore.

 

Getting Started:

 

Once you get your new EdgeRouter before you plug it in use your existing internet connection and navigate to the Ubiquiti Firmware site to grab the latest version of the firmware for your router model.

 

1) Connect your Edgerouter to your PC / Switch via "eth0" - leave your ONT out of it for now. The Edgerouter will take up-to 5mins to initially boot.
2) Set an IP on your computer in the 192.168.1.0/24 range:

 

Click to see full size

 

2) Navigate to https://192.168.1.1 in your web browser (Chrome or Firefox) - since the Edgerouter uses a self-signed certificate you can ignore the certificate warning.
3) Login with username + password ubnt. We'll be changing this.
3) When it asks you to do the "Basic Setup" wizard we'll be clicking "No" just at the moment. It just brings you into the Wizards screen.
4) If you're needing to update your firmware click "System" and scroll down to "Upload system image" - upload the file you've prepared earlier. When the router is done uploading it'll ask nicely if it can reboot to apply the firmware.

 

Bring in the Wizard!

 

Now you've got your Edgerouter on its latest firmware and you're back in the web interface you can now wrangle the Wizards within. Back when I first set up my Edgerouter we never had these so honestly, this generation should be grateful.

 

1) Click on Wizards up near the top - it'll bring you to this screen:

 

Click to see full size

 

2) We'll be running the WAN+2LAN2 wizard. My configuration is for UFB / DHCP over VLAN 10 (same as Orcon and Vodafone FibreX) however I'll also show you how to do PPPoE. This wizard is really straightforward. For the Edgerouter PoE and the newer Edgerouters there are some additional options relating to ports 2,3,4 of which Edgerouter Lite users can disregard.

 

For UFB over IPoE (including Vodafone Fibre X):

 

Internet Connection Type: DHCP
VLAN: Yes, your internet connection is on a VLAN - tick this box and your VLAN ID is 10.
Enable the default firewall.
Do not tick Bridging - this will severely hinder the performance of the Edgerouter.

 

For UFB / VDSL / ADSL PPPoE:

Internet Connection Type: PPPoE (enter your ISP provided account name + password. BigPipe + Spark has to be anything but blank for both)
VLAN: If you're on BigPipe, bridging with a Draytek or on an ISP that doesn't offer VLAN then keep this unticked, otherwise change this to VLAN 10.
Enable the default firewall.
Do not tick Bridging - this will severely hinder the performance of the Edgerouter.

 

Edgerouter PoE users:

 

Configure your LAN Ports eth2 to eth4 - we'll be using 192.168.2.1/24 for this guide with eth1 as our primary LAN. These interfaces are switched in hardware and so you can use these for your main network.

 

Once completed your configuration should look something like this:

 

Click to see full size

 

Hit Apply - a prompt will come up asking if you're sure.

 

Click to see full size

 

The router will ask to reboot to apply its configuration - like a good router you need to confirm 3x before it'll actually reboot.

 

Getting Internet:

 

Now, you'll want to connect your ONT, that Vodafone "CNT" (Cable Network Terminal - now we can see why they didn't call it that) or your Draytek to the router:

 

eth0: ONT, CNT or Modem.
eth1: Your switch.
eth2-eth4: Unused (unless if you're using the Edgerouter PoE you'll want to connect your AP to this).

 

Additional things:

 

You'll note that doing a Speedtest you may get really really poor speeds like this:

 

 

You can see this in the console if you type "show ubnt offload".

 

The reason is the wizards don't enable offloading by default. Open up the Console (top right), log in with the same user you use for the WebUI and type these directly into the terminal:

 

configure
set system offload ipv4 vlan enable
set system offload ipv4 pppoe enable
set system offload ipv4 forwarding enable
set system offload ipv6 forwarding enable
set system offload ipv6 vlan enable
commit
save
exit

 

For the Edgerouter X:

 

configure
set system offload hwnat enable
set system offload ipsec enable
commit
save

 

Here is a Speedtest taken directly after those commands (no reboot required):

 

 

I've found on the Edgerouter 4 and later versions of the firmware that offloading is enabled by default however not enabled for VLAN.

 

Port Forwarding + Hairpin NAT:

 

Something you'll also want to do is select your WAN interface under the Port Forwarding screen for Hairpin NAT. Select this beside "WAN Interface" and add your LAN interfaces under here. From this screen, it is straight forward to enable Port Forwarding. Hit Apply once you're done.

 

UPnP:

 

This is useful for gaming, torrent downloads or anything else requiring port forwards. I don't recommend enabling it if you don't need it else you may become part of a massive DDOS attack.

 

If however you want to it is best to go via the console and use the following example (where your WAN is PPPoE):

configure
edit service upnp2
set listen-on eth1
set nat-pmp enable
set secure-mode enable
set wan pppoe0
commit
save

Replace listen-on with your LAN interface and wan with your outside interface (pppoe0, eth0).

 

Firewall:

 

It is always worth going into Firewall/NAT and looking at your Firewall Policies to ensure you've got the correct interfaces enabled. Check these:

 

Click to see full size

 

IPv6:

 

Note: The below is for 2degrees (prefix-length /56). Adapt as required for your ISP but should work with Voyager also.

 

PPPoE Configuration:

 

Clean up your old configuration first - note, all configuration needs to be done under the "configure" command for it to work. When cleaning up rules, if you've never used IPv6 before it is quite common for this to error - don't worry about it, just move on to the next step depending on your ISP configuration:

 

configure
delete interface eth0 pppoe 0 dhcpv6-pd
delete interface eth0 pppoe 0 vif 10 dhcpv6-pd
delete interface eth0 pppoe 0 ipv6
delete interface eth1 ipv6
commit
save

Then set dhcpv6-pd up on your WAN interface (eth0 pppoe 0)
NOTE: Please pay attention to the below - don't blindly copy and paste it. If you're on a VLAN you'll need to edit the commands with "vif 10" like so: "interfaces ethernet eth0 vif 10..."

set interfaces ethernet eth0 vif 10 pppoe 0 ipv6 enable
edit interfaces ethernet eth0 vif 10 pppoe 0 dhcpv6-pd pd 0
set prefix-length /56
set interface eth1 host-address ::1
set interface eth1 prefix-id :0
set interface eth1 service slaac
top
set interfaces ethernet eth0 pppoe 0 dhcpv6-pd prefix-only
commit
save

 

Regarding prefix-only - set this if you're on 2degrees and Voyager to avoid 100% CPU use and excessive logging on your Edgerouter. Untested on other ISP's.

If you're wanting eth2 or any internal VLAN's set up for IPv6 then basically repeat with "eth2 prefix-id :2" and so-on. If you've got your own internal DNS you're wanting to use you'll need to run "set no-dns" above also.

Set a default route:

set protocols static interface-route6 ::/0 next-hop-interface pppoe0
commit
save

 

If you're on Voyager:

 

Since Voyager don't support full a full 1500byte MTU on PPPoE (VDSL + UFB) it is important to enable MSS Clamping on both the IPv4 and IPv6 protocols to prevent problems. The following works well from my testing:

 

set firewall options mss-clamp interface-type pppoe
set firewall options mss-clamp mss 1452
set firewall options mss-clamp6 interface-type pppoe
set firewall options mss-clamp6 mss 1432
commit
save

 

IPoE (Orcon, Trustpower & Vodafone):

 

This is a little easier... We're assuming eth0 is your WAN interface with VLAN 10:

 

edit interfaces ethernet eth0 vif 10 dhcpv6-pd pd 0
set prefix-length /56
set interface eth1 host-address ::1
set interface eth1 prefix-id :0
set interface eth1 service slaac
top
commit
save

 

Firewall Rules (applies to all IPv6 configurations):

 

For Firewalling since I don't want to make a massive post the firewall configuration I use is available on https://murfy.nz/files/er_v6.txt - Don't just copy and paste this, ensure it is going to work for you before using it. I personally use a little bit of a different configuration since I have different needs however this configuration will just enable a basic firewall that drops all incoming except related and allows ICMPv6 (ping). Despite later Edgerouter configuration getting a bit better with IPv6 it is still recommended to reboot it after making any IPv6 related changes.

 

Ubiquiti UNMS:

 

This allows secure remote management of your Edgerouter and EdgeOS devices and is now free (see post here). This does work very well from experience also but does require at-least 10 devices to be connected to the cloud controller. Still great for WISP's or people with a collection of routers / switches / P2P access points.

 


-----
If you've got any questions then feel free to fire away below. My record during this tutorial of the Chrome Dinosaur game is 8296.

 

Last edited: 17/09/2019




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies

1776 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 1677146 25-Nov-2016 07:14
2 people support this post


I will add how to enable SNMP, and use Grafana and collectd to make pretty dashboard...

 

And the teaser....

 

Click to see full size




CPU: Intel 3770k| RAM: F3-2400C10D-16GTX G.Skill Trident X |MB:  Gigabyte Z77X-UD5H-WB | GFX: GV-N660OC-2GD gv-n660oc-2gd GeForce GTX 660 | Monitor: Qnix 27" 2560x1440

 

 

285 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 1677156 25-Nov-2016 08:09


nice..looking forward to more tutorials

 
 
 
 


1970 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 1677161 25-Nov-2016 08:35


Great guides; edging closer to one of these but want to see what the HG659 runs like on my cable for a few weeks before I choose to swap.




________

 

Antonios K

 

Click to see full size



Mr Snotty
8963 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 1677430 25-Nov-2016 13:57


mentalinc:

 

I will add how to enable SNMP, and use Grafana and collectd to make pretty dashboard...

 

 

With SNMP you'll want to set it to read only mode (there is a button under System --> SNMP that'll enable it with full RW access of which you don't want). The Ubiquiti guide Here has what you need. Grafana is something I've been meaning to play around with so watch this space.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies

319 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 1677542 25-Nov-2016 17:53


Great - thanks for that. Just a note for those who are running a VOIP line (I've got an SPA2102 attached to the router for a WXC/Vodafone Next VFX line) that you need to disable the SIP helper, so from the CLI enter these commands:

 

configure
 
set system conntrack modules sip disable
 
commit
 
save
 
exit

355 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 1678636 28-Nov-2016 09:47


Quick question.  For the Edgerouter PoE, can you use eth2 - eth4 on the same subnet, without software bridging?  As opposed to the ER Lite, where you would just use one port.



Mr Snotty
8963 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 1678672 28-Nov-2016 10:24


Earbanean:

 

Quick question.  For the Edgerouter PoE, can you use eth2 - eth4 on the same subnet, without software bridging?  As opposed to the ER Lite, where you would just use one port.

 

 

Yes - eth2-4 is connected to an internal switch. You've essentially got the same 3 port configuration with one of those ports being a switch.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies

 
 
 
 


355 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 1678703 28-Nov-2016 11:06


Thanks.  Also, is the PoE on the ER PoE suitable for 802.3af powered devices?  e.g. the Cambium E400s

1776 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 1678707 28-Nov-2016 11:09


Earbanean:

 

Thanks.  Also, is the PoE on the ER PoE suitable for 802.3af powered devices?  e.g. the Cambium E400s

 

 

No. Ubiquity has their own PoE implementation.




CPU: Intel 3770k| RAM: F3-2400C10D-16GTX G.Skill Trident X |MB:  Gigabyte Z77X-UD5H-WB | GFX: GV-N660OC-2GD gv-n660oc-2gd GeForce GTX 660 | Monitor: Qnix 27" 2560x1440

 

 

119 posts

Master Geek


  # 1685875 10-Dec-2016 20:20


thanks for the tutorial, worked a treat, well almost, not that I need it, but when I try do the offload bit, I get an error (see screen shot below) 

 

 

Any idea why, and should be I be concerned?

 

 

 

 

119 posts

Master Geek


  # 1685878 10-Dec-2016 20:33


Might have found the answer with bit more googling....

 

 

 

Only offload hwnat (since 1.8.5) and offload ipsec (since 1.9.0) are available for ER-X. Other offloads only apply to ER series.

 

then

 

Note that enabling hwnat offload on the ER-X platform also includes offload for NAT, forwarding, PPPoE, VLAN, etc. 

 

 

 

so 

 

configure

 

set system offload hwnat enable

 

commit

 

save

 

exit

 

 

 

that worked, again, given I don't have a 1gb Internet connection, a mute point :-)



Mr Snotty
8963 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 1685880 10-Dec-2016 20:36


Cheers @nicmair! I've never had any experience with the Edgerouter-X but good to see offloading is available now. Would be interested to test what performance is like on a Gigabit connection.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies

1 post

Wannabe Geek


  # 1685922 10-Dec-2016 23:25


Thanks heaps for this. I got an EdgeRouter Lite ERLite-3 today after my churn from 2degrees 100/20 to Bigpipe full speed. 

 

I used your tutorial to get setup (never used an Ubiquiti before) and it worked a charm. The ERLite seems to be a pretty great device for the price! 



Mr Snotty
8963 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 1685935 11-Dec-2016 03:40


eclipse:

 

Thanks heaps for this. I got an EdgeRouter Lite ERLite-3 today after my churn from 2degrees 100/20 to Bigpipe full speed. 

 

I used your tutorial to get setup (never used an Ubiquiti before) and it worked a charm. The ERLite seems to be a pretty great device for the price! 

 

 

Glad it worked for you! Thanks for the feedback.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies

1776 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 1686301 12-Dec-2016 07:45


Should I be able to connect a Cisco SPA112 directly to an eth port on the ERL and have it able to access the internet?

 

I can set it up so that it gets an IP address via DHCP, however it's not accessible from the other networks and doesn't register online?

 

What config have I got wrong?

 

thanks




CPU: Intel 3770k| RAM: F3-2400C10D-16GTX G.Skill Trident X |MB:  Gigabyte Z77X-UD5H-WB | GFX: GV-N660OC-2GD gv-n660oc-2gd GeForce GTX 660 | Monitor: Qnix 27" 2560x1440

 

 

