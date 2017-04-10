jesterpaul:

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Is it possible to configure Spark Huawei HG630B as a wireless router or bridge only?


#212740 10-Apr-2017 14:26
Hi all.

 

 

 

I have a Spark VDSL connection with a Huawei HG659 modem (originally a Vodafone modem, but I put Spark firmware on it).

 

 

 

I also have a Spark Huawei HG630b modem which I would like to use to extend my wireless network (or simply create a second wifi network) down in my garage. I have the house wired with network cable, so can connect from my modem to  the WAN Port on my HG630b in the garage).

 

 

 

I have tried to find a way to configure the HG630b to do this, but cannot figure it out (if it is in fact possible). Anyone here know if this can be done, and how?

 

 

 

Cheers.

  #1760254 10-Apr-2017 14:43
If you want to create a second Wi-FI network by using the WAN port of the HG630b then you need to turn off tagging on the WAN interface.

 

 

To extend your existing network, firstly disable the DHCP server on the HG630b and connect using a network cable the LAN ports of the HG659 and HG630b.



  #1760312 10-Apr-2017 15:41
I've been searching the interface but can't find anywhere to disable tagging.

 

 

 

Also for enabling a second wifi broadcast with same SSID and password  don't you mean connect LAN cable from one of the LAN ports from source modem (HG659) to the WAN port on the destination device HG630b)?

 
 
 
 


  #1760339 10-Apr-2017 16:34
no for an access point on the same network its lan port to lan port

  #1760391 10-Apr-2017 19:11
deactivate DHCP, DNS etc.

 

 

 

Set a static IP for the device.

 

Connect to the LAN ports, this will allow both wireless networks to run off the services from the first router essentially creating what you want.

 

 

 

You do not want to use the WAN port, as you will be then looking at natting which you are wanting to avoid here.




  #1760434 10-Apr-2017 20:46
So I reset thw HG630b modem, connected an Ethernet cable and logged into the interface, set same wifi SSID and password as the source modem doing the VDSL connection, and disabled DHCP. I couldn't find where to give this device a static IP

 

 

 

I connected the two modems wirth bthe Ethernet cable to LAN1 on each device

 

I logged into the HG659. Couldn't see the device in the list of connected LAN Ethernet devices.

 

 

 

Now I can't log into my wifi. It just keeps trying but not succeeding. If I turn off second modem it works again, so my stup as far as I have got it is causing some issue

 

 

 

 

  #1760436 10-Apr-2017 20:47
they will likely have the same IP address



  #2086102 8-Sep-2018 13:32
Updating thread as I never posted full solution, which I did find, and implemented successfully with 2 HG659b modems today.

 

 

 

This assumes you have smart wiring in your premises, or can run a long Ethernet cable from your modem, to wherever in your premises you wish to extend your wifi zone to.

 

 

 

     

  1. Set up main modem connecting your DSL or Fibre broadband as usual.
  2. Connect second modem to a PC (Preferably with an Ethernet cable), and change the config as follows:

     

       

    1. Under Home Newtork-->LAN Interface-->LAN Settings, change modem IP address to a different range than main modem (I used 192.168.3.1), and Device Name to something else as well. Save and log into the modem with the new IP address
    2. Under WAN/internet settings un-tick/disable all connection types (ADSL, VDSL, Ethernet etc). Save settings.
    3. Under Home Network-->WLAN Settings change SSIDs and password to be identical to the main router. Save settings.
    4. Under Home Network-->LAN Interface-->DHCP Server un-tick DHCP Server, and save settings.

     

  3. Unplug the Ethernet from the laptop, and connect the two modems via the smart wiring, or Ethernet cable that runs from the main modem to the other part of your premises where you want to extend your wifi zone to, connecting each end to one of the LAN ports on BOTH modems. NB: NOT the WAN port on either device!

 

Your second modem will now send the same wifi network out from its location, extending your network to wherever this modem's signal reaches to.

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 


  #2428283 27-Feb-2020 14:27
Thanks for this post - most useful and it got me up and running. 

 

One question - do you run the HG630B on the same WiFi channel as the primary router (fixed on 6 in my case), or allocate it to another?

 

  #2428294 27-Feb-2020 14:46
It was so long ago I would not remember now, but I do not recall setting specific wifi channels. Probably worth experimenting with, but I suspect it isn't a make or break thing.

 

 

  #2428300 27-Feb-2020 14:58
potsiea:

 

Thanks for this post - most useful and it got me up and running. 

 

One question - do you run the HG630B on the same WiFi channel as the primary router (fixed on 6 in my case), or allocate it to another?

 

 

You should always be running AP's on different channels - 1,6 or 11

 

 

