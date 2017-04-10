jesterpaul:

Hi all.
I have a Spark VDSL connection with a Huawei HG659 modem (originally a Vodafone modem, but I put Spark firmware on it).
I also have a Spark Huawei HG630b modem which I would like to use to extend my wireless network (or simply create a second wifi network) down in my garage. I have the house wired with network cable, so can connect from my modem to the WAN Port on my HG630b in the garage).
I have tried to find a way to configure the HG630b to do this, but cannot figure it out (if it is in fact possible). Anyone here know if this can be done, and how?
Cheers.