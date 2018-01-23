Done alot of googling and have found nothing that works for the d6300 only other netgear models.
Please help with some configuration settings or something.
Cheers in advance 😁
Putting another router in as well as the Spark one is only going to degrade performance - it's one more hop, and probably another layer of NAT, neither of which could be considered beneficial for gaming and/or streaming.
What gaming / streaming attributes does the D6300 offer over and above the Spark one?
As for previous threads https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=171179 seems to be the only one where someone claims to have got one working, but has neglected to provide the detail of it.
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=195212
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=159799
also discuss this, but there doesn't seem to be an option to VLAN tag the ethernet WAN, so it can not work.
So how have you connected it up.
Is it connected directly to the fibre ONT, or connected to the Supplied spark router?
Has it just been set up as an access point?
BobbityD: So thanks to a friend with a little know how my netgear router that "wont work" is successfully running my Spark UFB. I really appreciate the research and support RunningMan.
So you're just running it in double NAT behind the HG659b? That's a less an ideal setup.
What aspect of the router is it that you like? This device is far inferior to the Spark HG659b in every aspect.
I can confirm the D6300 won't work on Voda/Spark connections directly due to its lack of VLAN tagging.
As stated above though the D6300 is inferior to the HG659 that Spark does/can supply.
I'd like to add the following comment for those that may still want some current or retrospective resolution on this old topic:
A few years ago, I had a Netgear D6300 ADSL modem (firmware version 1.0.0.96) when we were on ADSL broadband. I liked the modem.
I made the switch to the Spark ultra fiber broadband business plan which provides 100 Mbs both up and down stream.
Instead of the supplied Huawei Hg695b modem, I wanted to continue using the D6300 and I also realized the manual settings for WAN were incomplete.
The approach that worked:
After logging into the D6300, DO NOT manually adjust any settings. Instead - use the Setup Wizard.
The settings that are omitted in the manual adjustments, are included in the Setup Wizard.
The result:
My observation is similar to that of another contributor that previously posted on a similar GeekZone forum topic.
The internet speed fluctuated greatly. Very inconsistent on internet speed tests. Terrible results using the D6300.
After a couple of days testing, I reverted back to the supplied Hg695b modem.
The Hg695b modem was, and three years down the track, still is is, very stable with speed test results, and still very close to the 100 Mbps up & down I signed up for.
Side note:
The D6300 was directly connected to the ONT without use of the Hg695b.