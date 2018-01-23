Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
NETGEAR D6300 ROUTER TO SPARK FIBRE


3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#228810 23-Jan-2018 18:32
Hi guys. Has anyone out there managed to get the netgear d6300 router successfully working with Spark fibre internet????

Done alot of googling and have found nothing that works for the d6300 only other netgear models.

Please help with some configuration settings or something.

Cheers in advance 😁

5981 posts

Uber Geek


  #1945592 23-Jan-2018 18:41
According to the FAQ, it doesn't have VLAN support, so it won't work.

 

Any reason the Spark supplied one can't be used?

 

EDIT: That's essentially an ADSL modem you have, and while it can be configured to use an ethernet WAN, it doesn't have the basic features you require.



3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #1945635 23-Jan-2018 18:55
I am really wanting to run the router alongside the spark supplied modem for the gaming and streaming attributes the d6300 has to offer.

I have seen posts on this forum with people who have successfully managed to get the combination working and I am throwing up a flag to see if any of them can help or share their settings

 
 
 
 


5981 posts

Uber Geek


  #1945663 23-Jan-2018 19:37
Putting another router in as well as the Spark one is only going to degrade performance - it's one more hop, and probably another layer of NAT, neither of which could be considered beneficial for gaming and/or streaming.

 

What gaming / streaming attributes does the D6300 offer over and above the Spark one?

 

As for previous threads https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=171179 seems to be the only one where someone claims to have got one working, but has neglected to provide the detail of it.

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=195212

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=159799

 

also discuss this, but there doesn't seem to be an option to VLAN tag the ethernet WAN, so it can not work.



3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #1945784 23-Jan-2018 22:14
So thanks to a friend with a little know how my netgear router that "wont work" is successfully running my Spark UFB. I really appreciate the research and support RunningMan.

634 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #1945785 23-Jan-2018 22:19
So how have you connected it up.

 

Is it connected directly to the fibre ONT, or connected to the Supplied spark router?

 

Has it just been set up as an access point?

 

 

29058 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #1945820 24-Jan-2018 07:25
BobbityD: So thanks to a friend with a little know how my netgear router that "wont work" is successfully running my Spark UFB. I really appreciate the research and support RunningMan.

 

So you're just running it in double NAT behind the HG659b? That's a less an ideal setup.

 

What aspect of the router is it that you like? This device is far inferior to the Spark HG659b in every aspect.

 

 

198 posts

Master Geek


  #1945828 24-Jan-2018 08:36
I can confirm the D6300 won't work on Voda/Spark connections directly due to its lack of VLAN tagging.

 

 

 

As stated above though the D6300 is inferior to the HG659 that Spark does/can supply.

 
 
 
 


1 post

Wannabe Geek


  #2525367 18-Jul-2020 23:21
I'd like to add the following comment for those that may still want some current or retrospective resolution on this old topic:

 

 

 

 

 

A few years ago, I had a Netgear D6300 ADSL modem (firmware version 1.0.0.96) when we were on ADSL broadband. I liked the modem.

 

I made the switch to the Spark ultra fiber broadband business plan which provides 100 Mbs both up and down stream.

 

Instead of the supplied Huawei Hg695b modem, I wanted to continue using the D6300 and I also realized the manual settings for WAN were incomplete.

 

 

 

 

 

The approach that worked:

 

After logging into the D6300, DO NOT manually adjust any settings. Instead - use the Setup Wizard.

 

The settings that are omitted in the manual adjustments, are included in the Setup Wizard.

 

 

 

 

 

The result:

 

My observation is similar to that of another contributor that previously posted on a similar GeekZone forum topic.

 

The internet speed fluctuated greatly. Very inconsistent on internet speed tests. Terrible results using the D6300.

 

After a couple of days testing, I reverted back to the supplied Hg695b modem. 

 

 

 

 

 

The Hg695b modem was, and three years down the track, still is is, very stable with speed test results, and still very close to the 100 Mbps up & down I signed up for.

 

 

 


Side note:

 

The D6300 was directly connected to the ONT without use of the Hg695b.

 

 

