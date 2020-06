networkn: danepak: networkn: danepak: Thanks.

If you had to go for only one, would you go first floor or ground floor?

Where do you want the strongest signal? I'd imagine ceiling of the ground floor would give the greatest overall impact.



OK, so a wireless access point can spread the signal in an effective way behind it as well? We have 1 AP centrally on the bottom levels ceiling and I have coverage above it. I still think you should spend the extra and get a second. In the grand scheme of things you won't care about the money in 3 months time but the coverage you will enjoy.

Thanks.

The reason why I was hoping for one AP, is that if we have one located centrally downstairs, it's in the dining room.

I guess I could place it in the garage, where the patch panel will be located (on wall close to the kitchen). Not central, but would still increase the coverage downstairs.

Basically, I want to avoid any capping, if possible.

Therefore, upstairs, I'll want a data connection. I'll be using a PoE switch to power the wireless AP upstairs.

If the 2nd AP is in the garage, it's not visible anyway, if it's in the patch panel cupboard.

I guess I otherwise could have the 2nd AP in the living room, near the dining room entrance.