I'm following this thread with interest, having agonized about an upgrade from my Spark-provided router (that needed rebooting 2-3 times a week). So, after scouring the router guide here on Geekzone in the middle of last year, I bit the bullet and went for a GWN7000 and GWN7610 combination, and I have been very happy with how solid the connection is, and the speeds (100/10 fibre here).

I am, however very overwhelmed by the sheer capabilities of these devices, and the lack of materials aimed at people who do not work in networking. Much of the functionality is not really aimed at home users, and given Grandstream's fairly minor positioning in the router market (its focus is on IP voice, video, and similar) there is a surprising lack of material available online targeting anything other than professionals in the field.

I may at a later time ask for advice from others here who know about these devices. but I'm too busy right now to fiddle with them.

All-in-all, I'm glad I bought these because of the sheer rock-solid stability of the connection, but at times I think maybe something a little more user-friendly might have been a better choice.